WeMake Inks First Look Deal with Global Agency

WeMake, the French banner recently launched by former Shine France COO Bouchra Réjani, has signed a first look deal with Global Agency, the Istanbul-based series and format distribution company.

Under the deal, WeMake gets an exclusive first look deal on all of Global Agency’s existing and future projects for the French market.

WeMake, which is partly owned by Federation Entertainment, is dedicated to the production of unscripted, scripted and digital content. Through its agreement with Global Agency, WeMake will seek to adapt the Turkish company’s formats for the French market.

Izat Pinto, the founder and CEO of Global Agency, said “France has always been one of Global Agency’s key territories.

“Three of our formats, ‘Joker,”Shopping Monsters’ and ‘My Wife Rules,’ are some of the greatest hits in the region that we’re proud of — ‘Joker’ has aired on more than 100 episodes while ‘Shopping Monsters’ hit the rating records in the region with than 800 episodes,” said Pinto, who added that ratings for “My Wife Rules” increased by 45% compared with 2016.

Rejani described Global Agency as “one of the most dynamic and creative forces in the international television market.”

  WeMake Inks First Look Deal with

    WeMake Inks First Look Deal with Global Agency

  • Global Road Entertainment

    Global Road Boards Documentary Recounting Plan to Avenge the Holocaust

  • Idris Elba Wunmi Mosaku

    Idris Elba's 'Luther' Casts BAFTA Winner Wunmi Mosaku (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Ben Sherwood

    10 Things We Learned at Variety's Entertainment Summit at CES 2018

  • Dana Walden American Idol

    Dana Walden Bows Out of Amazon's Search for Studio Chief (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Joel Stillerman

    Hulu Content Chief Joel Stillerman Unveils His Post-'Handmaid' Programming Strategy

  • Shantaram

    Anonymous Content, Paramount Television Developing 'Shantaram' Novel as Drama Series

