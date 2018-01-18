Universal Kids Picks Up U.S. Second Window Rights on Cottonwood, ZDF Tween Series ‘Find Me in Paris’

The highly-anticipated time-traveling ballerina series for tweens, “Find Me in Paris,” co-produced by Cottonwood Media, part of France’s Federation Entertainment, and Germany’s ZDF and ZDF Enterprises, has reached a second-window broadcast deal with Universal Kids in the U.S. The show had previously been sold to Hulu in the U.S., France Télévisions in France, Disney in France and Italy, ZDF in Germany, ABC in Australia and VRT in Belgium. Deal was closed by Federation Kids & Family, a Cottonwood Media sister company.

“Find Me in Paris” was created and is co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch, creators of Nickelodeon’s hit series “Ride,” and is produced by industry veterans David Michel, co-founder of Marathon Media and Cottonwood Media and producer on “Totally Spies,” Zoé Carrera Allaix, Cecile Lauritano – who also produces on the ultra-successful animated series “The Ollie and Moon Show” – and Federation Ent. CEO Pascal Breton, along with co-executive producer Leila Smith.

In October, leading into MipJunior, ZDF and Federation Kids & Family announced through Variety, that the series had already been renewed for a second season, before offering a sneak peak at the first three episodes of season one. The announcement bolstered the buzz surrounding the series, which had already received significant backing from major players, and marked one of Hulu’s first steps into original content for tween audiences.

“Find Me in Paris” follows Lena Grisky, a young dancer on the verge of stardom in 1905 Paris who, after receiving a seemingly normal necklace from her boyfriend, is hurled into the 21st century. Lena does her best to fit in; making friends, embracing modern fashion and music, and of course learning new styles of dance, as a group of misfits known as the Time Collectors are hot on her heels looking to get their hands on the necklace. Eventually her worlds collide and Lena is forced to decide; go back to her time, or stay in the future.

The series promises a high-end feel that will set it apart from other kids shows, provided by its on-location filming, using the actual Garnier Opera House as its primary set-piece. The opera house even boarded as co-producers for the series. Additionally, some of the world’s top hip-hop dance crews have been brought in to choreograph alongside the more formal teachers at the Garnier.

Monica Levy, head of international sales at Federation Kids & Family said, via a press statement: “We are thrilled to be working with such a strong and supportive partner in the US. A big distinction of “Find Me in Paris” is that it is also shot on location in Paris and the Opera House, not just in a studio, giving it a uniquely high-quality look and feel.”

Hulu’s U.S. premiere of “Find Me in Paris” is set for this spring.