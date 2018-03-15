Co-founder of Production Company Behind ‘The Crown’ Exits Company

Marigo Kehoe, the co-founder of Left Bank Pictures, has left the U.K.-based production company behind “The Crown.” Sources said her departure was her own decision to leave the outfit that she set up with Andy Harries in 2007 and that has gone on to become one of the most influential drama producers in the British and international markets.

Left Bank’s TV credits include “Strike Back” and “Mad Dogs,” and in film, “Dark River” and “The Damned United.” Its stock has risen further as the producer of “The Crown,” the high-budget Netflix series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The company is majority-backed by Sony Pictures Television.

Kehoe is well-regarded in the industry, winning the award for businesswoman of the year from Women in Film and TV in 2015. Her next move has not been disclosed, but she is a U.S. citizen and weighing options in both the U.K. and the U.S. Prior to Left Bank, Kehoe was at Channel 4 and Tiger Aspect.

Deadline was first to report her departure from Left Bank.

“The Crown” is in the news after producers revealed that Claire Foy, who played the queen in the first two seasons, was paid less than Matt Smith, who played her husband. The producers acknowledged the disparity while at the INTV event in Jerusalem earlier this week. Left Bank creative director Suzanne Mackie pledged that the situation would be rectified in the forthcoming third and fourth seasons. “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the queen,” she said.

Series writer Peter Morgan said at a recent London event that the casting process is different for the new seasons as, with the characters getting older and the show more established, there is a need to recruit older, more seasoned performers. “We’re going to really established actors now….They will tell you to get stuffed if you say, ‘Will you come in and read with us,’ so you have to make offers,” he said.

Olivia Colman will play the queen in the next two seasons, and Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret.