‘The Affair,’ ‘In Treatment’ Creator Hagai Levi Among Speakers at Series Mania

Hagai Levi, the creator of HBO’s “In Treatment” and Showtime’s “The Affair,” and Tony Grisoni, executive producer and writer on BBC’s “The City and the City,” will be among the speakers at the ninth edition of Series Mania, a festival devoted to top international TV series.

The festival, which runs April 27 to May 5 in Lille, France, also hosts Bryan Elsley, creator of Channel 4’s “Skins,” and co-executive producer and writer of Channel 4 and Netflix’s “Kiss Me First,” and Fanny Herrero, the creator of France 2 and Netflix’s “Call My Agent!”

The writers will be participating in Series Mania’s industry arm, the European Project and Talent Forum, which runs May 2 to 4. The sidebar, formerly known as the Co-Production Forum, attracted more than 1,200 accredited professionals from 35 countries last year.

The Forum will also include detailed case studies delivered by writers of recent hit series, such as Charlie Covell, who penned Netflix’s “The End of the F***ing World,” and Álex Pina, the scribe behind Netflix’s “La Casa de Papel,” which along with “Dark” is one of a wave of foreign-language series sweeping along international audiences. Additional panelists and speakers will be announced shortly.

Related Dominic West on Ruth Wilson’s ‘The Affair’ Pay Claim: ‘She Should Get Paid More’ Series Mania to Host Writers Campus for Up-and-Coming European Talent

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said in a statement: “Series Mania’s European Project and Talent Forum is the place in Europe to connect the creative international community with TV series executives. There are no good series without a good script; therefore, Series Mania is the place where business meets creativity. We look forward to welcoming these amazing writers and creators to Lille.”

Herszberg also unveiled an initiative entitled Enter The Writers Room, which will offer three days of sessions for delegates to join or observe a simulation of a writers’ room in action. The sessions will run as part of Series Mania Writers Campus, a week-long intensive writing workshop for 20 emerging TV drama writers throughout Europe. Herszberg said: “Supporting new talent is essential and we are delighted to offer this great opportunity to emerging TV writers.”