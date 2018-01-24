Susan Wokoma, BAFTA Breakthrough Brit, to Star in ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Susan Wokoma'UKTV Live' Launch, London, UK - 13 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Courtesy of James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Rising British actress Susan Wokoma, who starred in breakout hit comedy “Chewing Gum” and was selected by BAFTA as one of its Breakthrough Brits last year, is to star in movie “The Ghost and the House of Truth.”

Wokoma plays Bola Ogun, a counsellor whose 8-year-old daughter goes missing. “Frustrated with the police investigation, she takes it upon herself to catch the perpetrator, but as time runs out things take an unexpected turn,” according to a statement. Kate Henshaw and Fabian Adeoye also star and production is currently underway in Nigeria. The film is directed by Akin Omotoso (“Vaya,” “A Hotel Called Memory”), and produced by Ego Boyo’s Temple Productions.

Wokoma was kept busy last year: she appeared on stage opposite Martin Freeman and Tamsin Greig in political comedy “Labour of Love” at London’s Noel Coward Theater, and also starred in Dan Sefton’s “Porters,” a hospital-set comedy commissioned by U.K. channel Dave, featuring appearances by Rutger Hauer and Kelsey Grammer.

She also filmed a lead role in Matt Berry’s currently untitled period crime comedy for Channel 4. Based on a real-life group of Victorian detectives, the pilot is written by Kevin Cecil and Andy Riley, and is loosely based on Scotland Yard’s fledgling Murder Squad, which was tasked with finding Jack the Ripper, and investigated notorious criminals in London in the 1880s. Produced by Objective, Freddie Fox will also star.

Related

In 2016 she reprised the role of eccentric Cynthia in the second season of “Chewing Gum,” which was a success on both sides of the Atlantic. The Channel 4 show earned its lead actress and writer Michaela Coel two BAFTA awards, and a Royal Television Society award. It became a cult hit stateside after playing on Netflix in 2016, with Vanity Fair describing it as “smart, funny as hell.” The New York Times commented: “Ms. Wokoma steals every scene she’s in.”

Wokoma also starred in comedic horror series “Crazyhead,” in which she played demon-hunter Raquel. The show went out on E4 in the U.K. and was launched on Netflix globally soon after. Other notable credits include “Half the Yellow Sun,” BIFA award-nominated “Burn, Burn, Burn,” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton, BAFTA award-winning “That Summer Day,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Crashing” and Howard Overman’s “Misfits.”

Wokoma is represented by Scott Marshall, The Gersh Agency and Management 360.

