‘Succession,’ ‘American Women,’ ‘Autonomies’ ‘Rain’ set for Lille’s 9th Series Mania

PARIS — Welcoming Chris Brancato, Carlton Cuse and Maria Feldman, the 9th Series Mania, a French government-backed drive to create a TV festival with the caché of Cannes’ film event, will open April 27 with HBO’s media empire drama “Succession,” written and created by Jesse Armstrong.

The first edition to take place in France’s North-East city of Lille, after eight years in Paris, the 2018 Series Mania closes May 5 with the French premiere of Sky’s “Babylon Berlin,” a Beta Film co-produced series which makes a new benchmark in scale and production value for high-end foreign-language European series.

A co-writer of “Lost” with Damon Lindelof, last year’s Series Mania jury president, Cuse will present exclusive excepts from Amazon Prime Video’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” at Lille.

“Narcos” co-creator Brancato presides this year’s jury, which includes “False Flag” co-creator Feldman, as well as French actor-director Clovis Cornillac and French novelist-scriptwriter Pierre Lamaitre (“See You Up There”).

Potential highlights among a 10-title Official Competition line-up include Paramount Network’s ‘70s single mother drama “American Woman,” with Alicia Silverstone, produced by John Wells and John Riggi and written by Riggi; and BBC One and Sundance TV’s “The Split,” from Emmy and BAFTA-winning writer Abi Morgan (“The Hours,” “The Iron Lady”), starring Nicola Walker and examining modern marriage through the prism of two rival sister divorce lawyers.

Awaited drama series in Competition take in Netflix’s first Danish Original Series, “The Rain,” an already-buzzed-up post Apocalypse survival thriller; “Autonomies,” Israeli creators Yehonatan Indursky and Ori Elon’s follow-up to big breakout hit “Shtisel”; and “Warrior,” a FremantleMedia Intl.-sold thriller about an Afghanistan soldier turned biker gang infiltrator, from Danish film director Christopher Boe.