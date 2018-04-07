Sony Music Iberia Taps Sergi Reitg as Media Content Director

Sergi Reitg, one of the most experienced and respected animation business executives in Spain and founder of Imira Entertainment, has been tapped as media content director at Sony Music Iberia.

Adding Reitg to its executive team, Sony Music Iberia aims to develop the company’s audiovisual business area for both in-house and third-party projects across digital platforms and TV networks.

Reitg will be attending the upcoming MipTV edition to connect Sony Music Iberia with the media sector, sharing Sony Music’s plans and identifying both potential projects and partners.

With a degree in economic sciences, and a postgraduate at Barcelona’s EADA Business School, Reitg brings to Sony Music Iberia more than 20 years of experience in the media and digital sectors.

After launching Imira Entertainment, which became a top Spanish kids-family content distributor-producer, Reitg achieved several milestones, building the company into a highly-regarded international player, successfully navigating Spain’s financial crisis which savaged the local animation sector from 2008, and capitalizing on new digital distribution revenues in Spain and especially in Latin America, as well as the growing demand from new channels for content.

In January, Reitg ankled his post as Imira Entertainment CEO, being replaced by Paul Robinson. Launched by Reitg in 2003, Imira was acquired in 2015 by India’s Toonz Media Group. Reitg has served from 2006 as vice president of Diboos, the Spanish federation of animation producers.