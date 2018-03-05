You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sky Picks Up Fox Procedural Drama ‘9-1-1’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
9-1-1: Angela Bassett in the series premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, Jan 3 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.
CREDIT: Michael Becker

Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel.

The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who are thrust into heart-stopping situations. It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar.

Adam MacDonald, director of Sky Living, said: “I’m delighted to bring the heart-stoppingly dramatic 9-1-1 to Sky Living where it will thrill viewers alongside fellow best-loved US dramas. Its nail-biting blend of breathtaking danger and raw emotion will have UK viewers – including me! – completely hooked.”

“ 9-1-1” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. It is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

More TV

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett in the series

    Sky Picks Up Fox Procedural Drama ‘9-1-1’

    Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel. The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who […]

  • (L to R) Lee Sang-Hwa (KOR),

    Winter Olympics Are a Ratings Hit in South Korea

    Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel. The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who […]

  • Mary. J Blige performs "Mighty River"

    Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Common: Oscar Inclusion Lives in the Original Song Race

    Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel. The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who […]

  • Frances McDormand Oscars

    TV Review: The 90th Academy Awards Ceremony on ABC

    Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel. The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who […]

  • Robin Wright House of Cards Costumes

    Netflix Teases 'House of Cards' Final Season During Oscar Telecast

    Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel. The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who […]

  • Roseanne revival

    'Roseanne': ABC Unveils First Trailer for Reboot During Oscar Telecast

    Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel. The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who […]

  • Danai Gurira as Michonne, Andrew Lincoln

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Fractures Begin to Form as War Drags On (SPOILERS)

    Sky has called ‘9-1-1’ and will be the U.K. home of the Fox cop procedural. The U.S. network recently renewed the show and Sky has now snapped it up for its Sky Living channel. The series comes from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and follows police officers, firefighters and emergency operators who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad