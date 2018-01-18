Veteran British Actor Peter Wyngarde Dies at 90

Veteran actor Peter Wyngarde, who starred as flamboyant investigator Jason King in the iconic 1970s British police series “Department S,” has died. He was 90.

Wyngarde died in a West London hospital, his agent Thomas Bowington told Variety.

“Peter Wyngarde passed away peacefully in his sleep early evening Monday at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital,” Bowington said, adding that Wyngarde was “one of the most original and truly great actors I’ve ever seen and by far the most exceptional man I have ever met.”

Wyngarde had a long career on stage and screen but is best known as handlebar-mustachioed investigator King. He also appeared in classic series including “The Avengers,” “The Saint,” and “The Prisoner.”

The King character was an author and investigator in “Department S,” and in 1971 was given his own series, “Jason King.” The show was canceled in 1972, but Wyngarde continued to appear on stage and screen in Britain and internationally.

His movie appearances included “The Innocents” and “Night of the Eagle.” He also starred in the 1980 movie “Flash Gordon.”

Wyngarde was born in Marseille, France, to an English father and French mother.

