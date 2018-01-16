Telefilms Heads, Former Televisa Exec Form New Prodco, THR3, Announce First Production, ‘Santo, El Enmascarado de Plata’

The Mexican media market is buzzing as a new challenger has entered the ring in the increasingly competitive world of high-end TV and film production. Telefilms executives Tomás Darcyl, Ricardo Costianovsky and former Televisa vice-president Bruce Boren have joined together to create THR3, a new production company that the three-way tag team says will focus on high commercial value content for the Spanish-speaking market in film, TV, VOD and other digital platforms.

They are coming out swinging with their lucha libre-inspired first series “Santo, El Enmascarado de Plata” (Santo, The Silver-Masked Man).

With it, audiences will see for the first time the authorized story of one of lucha libre’s most iconic figures, Rodolfo Guzmán Huerta, better known as Santo, El Enmascarado de Plata.

Santo began his career in 1942, and owned the spotlight for four decades. In addition to ushering in the golden era of the luchador in Mexico, he also starred in 54 films which played in more than 120 countries. In his time in the ring Santo was never defeated, nor unmasked. He was also the subject of a graphic novel “Santo, El Enmascarado de Plata ¡Una aventura atómica!” which sold millions of copies each week.

Santo’s son El Hijo de Santo, a fellow lucha libre star who also boasts an undefeated record, will be aiding in the telling of his father’s life story, promising to reveal a plethora of secrets from his personal and professional lives.

“My father would be 100 years old this past September. For decades, people have asked about his life. This is the moment to tell the real story of the actor, a Mexican popular culture icon and, above all, the man behind the mask; El Santo, my father,” El Hijo said via a press statement.

Bruce Boren, acting CEO of THR3 Media Group, sais in a statement: “El Santo is not only a legend for Mexico, but for the rest of Latin-America, Asia, Europe and the USA. Today, his work continues influencing the way sport intertwines with entertainment. We consider it an honor to produce this great project and very symbolic to have it be our first TV series.”

Production on the series will begin later in 2018, and take place in Mexico City, as well as a number of international locations appropriate to the story.

