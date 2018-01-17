Natpe: Mediapro, Nickelodeon Latin America to Co-Produce New Scripted Gaming Series ‘N00Bees’

Production kicks off at Televideo, Colombia in April

CREDIT: Viacom

Spain’s Mediapro Group, co-producers of Paolo Sorrentino’s HBO hit “The Young Pope,” has teamed up with Viacom’s Nickelodeon Latin America to create new scripted gaming series “N00Bees.”

Created by Enrique Pérez from Mediapro Group’s production company 100Balas, the 60 one-hour episodes will be produced in Spanish for Nickelodeon auds in Latin America and adapted to Portuguese for Nick viewers in Brazil.

The series will be shot in Bogota, Colombia at Mediapro facility Televideo where teen hits “Chica Vampiro” and Nickelodeon Latin America’s “Yo Soy Franky” have also been produced.

The upcoming series will include images from Mediapro’s Professional Videogames League (LVP), the biggest e-sports league in Spain and host of major online and offline tournaments for such hit games as “League of Legends” and “Call of Duty.”

“Mediapro’s experience in the e-sports industry, along with the series’ innovative storyline, engaging characters and on-trend gaming theme is certain to make an impact with Nickelodeon’s audience in the region and create new fans in the process,” said Tatiana Rodríguez, SVP, brand head, Kids & Family Group, Nickelodeon Latin America.

Said Javier Méndez, head of content, Mediapro Group: “We are especially excited with this project, which joins two different business areas of the Group: Content creation and e-sports, a universe in which we’d like to have more presence everyday. We will provide all our experience in both areas to ensure a successful and appealing product.”

Rodríguez and Méndez jointly unveiled the pact at the Natpe trade fair in Miami.

“N00Bees” is a play on the word novice for someone new at playing an online game. The series follows a young girl, Silvia, who has no interest in video games but in her efforts to help her video-game obsessed brother and his friends win at an e-Sports tournament, becomes a formidable gamer.

“N00Bees” kicks off production in April and will debut pan-regionally late Q3 on Nickelodeon Latin America. VIMN Americas’ Content Distribution team will handle international sales.

