MTG’s Viaplay Orders Second Season Of ‘The Great Escape,’ Boards ‘Those Who Kill’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTG’s streaming service Viaplay has ordered a second season of its original series “The Great Escape,” a Swedish format which was named Children’s Program of the Year at last year’s Kristallen Awards.

“‘The Great Escape’ follows a Christmas calendar format, with a new episode released every day from Dec.1 to Christmas Eve, and is produced in Swedish, Norwegian and Danish versions. Beppe Singer, Ole André Sivertsen and Niels Christian Meyer headline a local cast in each respective country.

The series is being produced by Nexiko, a Stockholm-based production company, for Viaplay.

Jakob Mejlhede, MTG’s exec VP and head of programming and content development,” said “The Great Escape” has sparked a “huge demand from kids and parents for a second season.”

“Thousands of budding young scientists across the Nordic region can’t be wrong – mixing creative experiments with a dramatic storyline is a winning formula,” said Mejlhede, adding that “high-quality kids content are a clear differentiator for Viaplay, the leading streaming service in the Nordic region.”

Viaplay’s roster of kids originals also includes the original series ‘”Peppy Pals” which aims at helping children develop their emotional and social intelligence.

Related Modern Times Group to Split Off Nordic TV Operations Berlin: Viaplay Boards ‘Tomb Raider’ Roar Uthaug's ‘Fury’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In other related news, MTG Studios has come on board the second season of “Those Who Kill,” the daring psychological Danish crime series produced by Miso Film.

The series will roll out exclusively on MTG’s Nordic video streaming service Viaplay and on MTG’s TV channel TV3 in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, starting in early 2019.

Directed by Carsten Myllerup (“Black Widows”), “Those Who Kill” follows a detective and a psychologist who struggle to solve a series of shocking killings in Denmark — a journey that will take them both into the darkest recesses of the human psyche.

The eight part series stars Kenneth M. Christensen (“The Legacy”) and Natalie Madueño (“Follow the Money”). It was written by Ina Bruhn (“Dicte”), Per Daumiller (“Below the Surface”) and Tine Krull Petersen (“Dicte”). FremantleMedia handles worldwide sales on the series.

Fredrik Ljungberg, head of content for Viaplay, said the company started developing the series’s second season from the start. The exec pointed out the “show’s plot incorporates current events and follows the dual perspectives of police agents as well the serial killer’s.”

“The second season of ‘Those Who Kill’ will be very daring and dark-edged that will be a perfect fit for our SVOD service,” said Ljungberg, adding that the first season which aired in 2011 on TV2 attracted over 1 million viewers and sold around the world.

At MipTV, Viaplay will be hosting a preview screening of its new show “Conspiracy of Silence.”