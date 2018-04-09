MipTV in Brief: Oz Goes ‘Full Monty,’ TRX adds Lionsgate, Kew Goes Frantic

All3Media Intl. Inks Oz Deal for “The Real Full Monty”

As MipTV gets underway, All3Media has sealed a deal with Australia’s Seven Network for the format and finished program of Spun Gold’s “The Real Full Monty,” one of the U.K.’s surprise hits of 2017. Recreating the famous strip scenario in the iconic ‘90s film, the format sees a group of male celebrities baring all to raise awareness of prostate cancer. The show raked in a number of award nominations – including a BAFTA for best reality show – while also prompting an uptick in prostate screenings in the U.K. The Australian version will be hosted by comedian Shane Jacobson with a cast yet to be announced. All3Media has also closed sales to TVNZ.

TRX Adds Lionsgate to Growing Online Trading Platform

TRX, the online trading platform for content owners, has reached a deal with Lionsgate on an initial listing of 1,300 hours of programming, including the studio’s unscripted TV catalog and classic titles from its Hearst, Ignite and Tribune libraries. The deal adds to a roster of more than 600 buyers and over 100 worldwide distributors, including BBC Worldwide, Sky Vision, All3Media, Cineflix, Off the Fence and Beta Film. The TRX service, which was set up by RDF founders and former Zodiak bosses Matthew and David Frank, has added over 55,000 hours of content since going live early last year, and is adding 10-12 new buyers every week.

Kew Takes 450 hours of Frantic Films Content for its Distribution Operation

Fast-growing media group Kew will be representing Frantic programming this week at MipTV. The deal sees Kew’s distribution arm taking over international sales on more than 450 hours of content, including the new true crime series “In Plain Sight,” which the distributor is debuting in Cannes. Other Frantic titles now available from Kew include long-running lifestyle series “Til Debt Do Us Part” and cooking show “Pitchin’ In.” Based in Toronto and Winnipeg, Frantic Films was acquired by Kew in February 2017.

Looking Glass Secures European sales

Australian-based distribution company Looking Glass International has struck European sales for its high-end documentaries. British channel group UKTV has picked up “William and Harry: Brothers In Arms,” produced by the U.K.’s Entertain Me. The hour-long doc looks at the future of the British monarchy through the story of the two popular princes. Italian pubcaster RAI has acquired “Urban Diggers: MRT Malaysia,” produced by Nuvista Media, about the construction of Kuala Lumpur’s new subway. And Looking Glass has pre-sold “Volcano: Creation & Destruction,” by Kiwi indie producer Making Movies, to Scandi/CEE broadcaster Viasat.

Cineflix-backed Connect3 Announces Format Deals

Connect3, the Cineflix-backed startup production business run by Pablo Salzman, the son of Cineflix co-founder and co-CEO Glen Salzman, announced a number of format deals. Sweden’s Nice Entertainment Group has optioned the format of “SOS: Stories of Survival,” an original French-language series created and produced by Productions Lustitia for Bell Media’s Ztélé, which is being represented at MipTV by Cineflix Media’s sales and acquisitions division, Cineflix Rights. Connect3 has also optioned “100 Years At The Table,” produced for Télé-Québec by Coco.TV, which sees leading chefs explore a nation’s history through cuisine.