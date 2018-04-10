‘Mission to the Moon’ Team PTScientists Partner With Red Bull Media House

Red Bull Media House has pacted with Berlin-based space pioneers PTScientists to be the exclusive media production and distribution partner for “Mission to the Moon,” the first private venture to land on the Moon. The partnership was announced at an event at TV conference and market MipTV in Cannes.

Fifty years after the first humans stepped on the Moon, PTScientists will undertake their mission to land on the Moon in the second half of 2019. “Mission to the Moon” will be a robotic space exploration mission led by Robert Böhme. It will return to the landing site of the Apollo 17 mission, and will view the final footprints and the Moon buggy left behind on the lunar surface.

“We aim to create an ‘Apollo moment’ for a new generation. PTScientists believe that space belongs to everyone and ‘Mission to the Moon’ will make space accessible for all to explore,” Böhme said in a statement. The mission is backed by Audi and Vodafone.

Broadcasting live throughout and using “cutting-edge chip technologies” from Infineon, the spacecraft ALINA, the Autonomous Landing and Navigation Module, will transport a pair of lunar rovers, developed by Audi, to explore the lunar environment and capture the first high-definition images from NASA’s Apollo 17 landing site.

They will study NASA’s Apollo 17 lunar roving vehicle that was used by the last astronauts, Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt, to explore the Moon in 1972. Vodafone’s network expertise will be used to set up the Moon’s first 4G LTE network and will enable the Audi lunar quattro rovers to communicate and transfer scientific data and HD video back to ALINA, which will then transmit it to Earth.

Red Bull Media House will develop, produce and license the mission’s live broadcasts, behind the scenes footage, feature documentaries and other related content, including books, magazine print editions, and a soundtrack, as well as managing the project’s social media channels and other media outlets.

Coverage will include three live programs featuring multi-device compatible, HD images from multiple camera angles. This will cover the start of the mission from Earth, the landing of ALINA on the Moon and the first glimpse of the original lunar roving vehicle, captured by the Audi lunar quattros.

There will be a documentary series, comprising three 52-minute episodes, chronicling the mission’s progress. This will be produced by Terra Mater Factual Studios, producer of “The Ivory Game,” shortlisted for the 2017 documentary feature Oscar.