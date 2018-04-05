MipTV: Buzz Formats

There has not been a global breakout entertainment show since “The Voice,” but after a solid run on the BBC in the U.K., Endemol Shine is hoping “All Together Now” will fit the formats bill. Enhancing its prospects, the BBC has just placed a second season order for the show. Solo singers and groups perform in front of the 100, a group of singers who can join in if they like the performance. The more that join in the higher the contestant’s score.

“Revolution” will also be in the air in Cannes. In the Sky Vision show, contestants take on each other on skateboards, BMXs and in-line skates on amazing purpose-built courses. Fox has piloted it in the U.S. and Sky will be getting behind it at the market.

Another format with U.S. links is “Child Support,” which ABC launched earlier this year. It gets an international bow in Cannes. Banijay produces and distributes the show, which has a studio gameshow element, hosted in the U.S. version by Fred Savage, and also shows the interactions between Ricky Gervais and 6- to 9-year-olds.

John de Mol has created some of the biggest formats ever, and his ITV-backed company, Talpa, has “A Year to Remember” for MipTV. Each installment focuses on a specific year and tests what celebrity teams can remember. They must also guess what the 100 youngsters in the audience know about the year in question.

Related FremantleMedia Reports U.K. Gender Pay Gap of 32% in Salaries, 84% in Bonuses ITV Orders Period Drama 'Beecham House' From 'Bend It Like Beckham' Director Gurinder Chadha

Another formats heavyweight, Stephen Lambert’s Studio Lambert, has a new show, but with a familiar feel. “Celebrity Undercover” adds a famous-face element to CBS’s “Undercover Boss.” For the same U.S. net, it has a celeb go undercover to find future stars. All3Media Intl. will have it for MipTV.

FremantleMedia International, meanwhile, has a “Secret Admirer.” It is a new dating format from Naked, the production company run by former Fox entertainment programming chief Simon Andreae. It films dates between two people, one of whom as secretly fallen for the other and finally admits their true feelings, with varying results.

Israel’s Armoza has enjoyed success with “The Four,” which it launched in Cannes last year and was picked up by the Fox broadcast network in the U.S.

At MipFormats Variety will moderate a masterclass on “The Four,” while Armoza’s sales team will be in town with a new format “The Surprise Teacher.” Produced by Palomar for Rai in Italy, it has a celebrity surprise a class of kids and become their substitute teacher, educating them about their particular passions.

Another Israeli company with third-party formats from elsewhere in the world is Keshet International. The company that set Mipcom alight in 2013 with “Rising Star,” has a canine competition show from the U.K. “Superstar Dogs.” It is a studio competition format from British indie Tuesday’s Child, and has owners and dogs taking part in various challenges.

With Russia seemingly intent on flexing its muscles on the global stage, “Tank Biathlon,” is a quirky one-off: a military-parade-meets-sporting spectacle format. Syndicado will launch the Russia 1 show, in which tanks from different nations battle it out over challenges and maneuvers.

“Political Blind Date” is a more conciliatory take on global affairs. Magnify Media will sell the format at MIPTV. The original show is for Canada’s TVO and has politicians from opposing sides go on a day-long date, and building a personal connection.

Also attempting to help people connect, is “State of Hate,” the Red Arrow Studios International reality format that aims to end bitter rivalries between groups of people divided by hate.