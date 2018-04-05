MipTV: Factual Buzz Titles

In factual, the British royals are red hot ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding, and many of the big documentary titles for MipTV have a regal air.

For buyers looking to make a royal appointment, FNGCD has “Meghan Markle: An American Princess,” made for the Fox network. U.K.-based Drive has one-off “Invitation to a Royal Wedding,” which will be on ITV in the U.K.

Fusing royalty and natural history, Cineflix Rights will launch “The Queen’s Green Planet,” the one-off that built around a conversation between the British monarch and naturalist David Attenborough about a shared love of nature, and a project to create a network of protected forests.

It’s not just royals, there are some rough and tough American pioneers in town too. Stephen David Entertainment, which specializes in factual that plays similar to drama, made “The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen,” for History in the U.S. A+E will launch it at MipTV. Leonardo DiCaprio is an exec producer and a narrator on the four-parter.

Kew Media will have a different kind of American legend for the market. The fast-growing distributor will launch “B.B. King: On the Road,” Jon Brewer’s sequel to “B.B. King: The Life of Riley,” and about the blues legends travels across the U.S.

In current affairs, Germany’s Autentic has a one-off doc, “Death in Hands,” about soldiers and volunteers hunting for the improvised explosive devices left behind by IS terrorists in Libya.

Wildlife is another staple of the factual genre and shows on offer include Red Arrow’s “Man’s First Friend,” about humankind’s relationship with dog and how both species have evolved together.

True crime is also a solid seller globally, and DCD Rights has “21st Century Serial Killer” for the market, which comes through its relationship with U.K. indie FirstLookTV, and which has been pre-bought by UKTV in Britain.

India is not known for documentary distribution but the sales arm of media giant Zee, known as Global Content Hub, is in town with “Life of Earth from Space.” The 4K doc, a co-production between Zee, Smithsonian, and Talesmith, tells the history of the planet from the vantage point of space.

Also out of Asia is “Art of Craft,” a five-part series about the world’s best craftsmen. It is the first factual co-production between Singapore and Chinese state broadcaster CCTV’s factual net CCTV9. Blue Ant’s Beach House is the Singaporean producer. Production is underway, and Blue Ant International will be pre-selling at MipTV.

Buyers looking to quench their thirst for a new factual show might want to head to the Warner Bros. International TV stand to take a look at new “Trigger Happy TV” star Dom Joly’s new show, “How Beer Changed the World.”

For those with slots for history there is First Hand Films-distributed “The Hitler Chronicles: Blueprint for Dictators,” from France’s Epoche Media and with new footage of the Nazi dictator.