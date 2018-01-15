Mediawan Acquires EuropaCorp’s French TV Biz, Holds Talks With Makever, Mon Voisins Productions

Mediawan, a special-purpose acquisition company headed by media industry veterans Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Pierre-Antoine Capton, has acquired EuropaCorp’s French TV business and is holding exclusive talks to take a majority stake in major French drama production companies Makever and Mon Voisin Productions.

EuropaCorp’s French TV division has produced a number of high-profile series such as “XIII,” “No Limit” and “Taxi Brooklyn.” Makever is behind original shows such as “Cherif” and “Kaboul Kitchen,” which were ratings success on French pubcaster France Televisions and pay-TV Canal Plus, respectively. And Mon Voisin, the banner created by Dominique Besnehard and Michel Feller, is best known for producing “Call My Agent!”

With a majority share in these three companies, Mediawan would become France’s biggest producer of television fiction content. The three banners’ combined annual revenue reached more than €50 million ($61.4 million) in 2017. Mediawan plans on fast-tracking the companies’ volume of production, distribution capacities and international outreach.

Last month, Mediawan announced it was holding exclusive negotiations to take a majority stake in Aton Soumache and Dimitri Rassam’s ON Kids & Family. That deal is estimated in the €100 million range.

“These strategic investments in EuropaCorp TV, Makever and Mon Voisin Productions would be another milestone in the implementation of Mediawan’s strategy,” said Capton, chairman of Mediawan’s board.

“With an extensive offering of premium content combining fiction, animated content and documentaries, Mediawan is in the best position possible to meet the substantial market demand. We have, in France and across Europe, a unique expertise in terms of audiovisual content creation,” said Capton, who added that Mediawan would work closely with executives in each company to help them expand the scope of their activities abroad.

Mediawan said the three shingles have strong assets: a track record of producing “premium content with recognized and strong identifiable brands, high catalogue value…and substantial growth prospects on top of a pool of exceptionally talented people.”

Capton told Variety that Mediwan’s next phase of investment would focus on international companies.