Keshet International Launches $55 Million Drama Fund

'Prisoners of War' inspiration for 'Homeland'
Keshet International has teamed with several Isrseli finance houses to launch a $55 million fund for high-end global drama that it hopes will help create the next “Homeland.”. KI has scripted series including “Prisoners of War,” the inspiration for Showtime’s “Homeland” in its catalog and said the new fund will be used for high-profile TV and film projects.

Altshuler-Shaham, Phoenix Insurance, Arxcis Global Wealth Management, and Halman Aldubi Investment House are the financial partners. KI is the international arm of Israeli broadcaster Keshet and will distribute projects made with the backing of the new fund.

“We decided to launch this fund because we have seen heavy demand for more high-profile dramas across all key territories,” said KI CEO Alon Shtruzman. “There is a renaissance underway in TV and film drama, and we want to bring these productions to as much of the world as possible.”

Phoenix Insurance’s Haggai Schreiber added: “Phoenix Insurance is excited to become an anchor investor in the KI fund. The KI fund could be a great fit for the Phoenix and its associates by potentially generating double digit and uncorrelated returns”.

KI has U.K. and U.S. outposts, and bases in Asia and Lat-Am. It also has digital studios and films divisions. Keshet was behind unscripted formats including “Rising Star,” and scripted shows such as “False Flag,” and comedy series “Traffic Light.”

Amir Gil, CIO Halman Aldubi, said that changes in the global drama market, and the expected continued growth of the sector, were behind its decision to contribute to the fund. “We view the KI fund as an opportunity to benefit directly, on behalf of our clients, from the impressive growth that the media market and the scripted content sector specifically are experiencing in recent years, as the result of the fundamental change that is occurring in global viewing habits and the technology advance media platforms which enable it,” he said.

