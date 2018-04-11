You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MipTV: India’s Applause Acquires Remake Rights to Hit Israeli shows from Armoza

Buys follow on from ‘The Office’ and ‘Criminal Justice’ acquisitions at the reactivated Applause

LONDON – – Indian content producer Applause Entertainment has acquired remake rights to three hit Israeli shows from Israel’s Armoza Formats.

“Hostages” is a crime thriller that has been sold worldwide and was adapted for CBS by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Warner Bros. Television. “La Famiglia” and “Honey Badgers” are comedies.

Casting, writing and pre-production on the three remakes are underway.

Applause Entertainment is a part of the $50 billion Aditya Birla Group that has interests across sectors. After producing acclaimed Bollywood films “Dev” (2004) and “Black” (2005), the company lay dormant for more than a decade before being revived in 2017 with a $45 million budget under the leadership of television industry veteran Sameer Nair with a view to creating content for digital platforms. Earlier this year, Applause acquired the rights to BBC shows “The Office” and “Criminal Justice”.

“I have been a big fan of Israeli content as our countries have a close cultural affinity, and I believe stories like “Hostages”, “La Famiglia” and “Honey Badgers” are incredibly universal,” said Nair in a statement.

Israeli show “Prisoners of War” on which “Homeland” is based, was adapted for Indian television in 2016 as “P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke” and was a ratings success on India’s Star TV network. Upcoming Bollywood release “Drive” was filmed extensively in Israel.

Armoza has more than 100 shows across genres in their catalogue and their globally travelled formats include “The Four”, “I Can Do That!” and “Still Standing.”

