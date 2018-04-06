HBO Latin America Orders ‘Hard,’ ‘Hospede Americano,’ ‘Pico da Neblina’ in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — HBO announced during Rio2C it has commissioned three new series in Brazil. As happened with the other HBO productions in the country, the series will run on HBO Brazilian channels and eventually on HBO channels worldwide subtitled or dubbed.

“Hard” will be the first HBO Brazilian series adapted from a foreign production. Leading local production house Gullane Filmes will adapt Cathy Verney’s French series that airs on Canal Plus since 2008. In it, a recent widow learns her deceased husband was in the porn production business and faces the challenge of saving the company she’s inherited. Daniel Rezende (an Oscar-nominee for best editing in 2003 on “City of God”) is the artistic supervisor of the series, which will have six episodes and will be lensed in the second half of 2018.

“One of the challenges is to adapt to Brazilian reality the French approach to sex, as the series has the porn industry as a backdrop,” said producer Fabiano Gullane.

“Hospede americano” (American Host) will be directed by Oscar-nominated director Bruno Barreto and produced by Cygnus Media’s Carla Affonso and Patrick Siaretta. Matthew Chapman is the screenwriter of the Portuguese/English-language production, which will have four episodes.

Based on a true story, the series will depict former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt’s journey in the Amazon rainforest in 1913, along with his son and iconic Brazilian explorer Candido Rondon.

“Trump likes to compare himself to Teddy Roosevelt, because he was also hated by both Republicans and Democrats. But Roosevelt’s presidency left a legacy, for instance, in the creation of national parks,” Barreto said. “We will make a jungle production different from the others, as our focus is on the rich characters.”

Academy Award nominated-helmer Fernando Meirelles’ O2 Filmes will produce “Pico da Neblina”. The series’ title is the name of a location in an impoverished neighborhood of Sao Paulo, where a former marijuana dealer faces the challenges of a carrier change, following the fictional legalization of the substance in Brazil.

Meirelles and his son Quico Meirelles are the general directors of the series, which will have ten episodes. Quico will begin lensing the series in August.

HBO also announced that Joao Pedro Zappa will play the leading role in “Santos Dumont” and that Estevao Ciavatta and Fernando Acquarone will begin to lens the series on May 16. The first historic production of HBO in Brazil will depict the life of Brazilian aviation pioneering inventor Alberto Santos Dumont. The project was announced last year during Rio Content Market, a predecessor event to Rio2C.