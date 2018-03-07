Harlan Coben to Head Canneseries Jury

Best-selling author Harlan Coben will preside over the official competition jury at the first edition of Canneseries, which runs April 7-11.

The other jury members are German actress Paula Beer, French screenwriter and director Audrey Fouché, Turkish actress Melisa Sözen, Chilean/Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, and U.S. actor Michael Kenneth Williams.

The jury will watch the first episodes of 10 international series and decide who will take home the six awards handed out on April 11, during an awards ceremony broadcast live on pay-TV network Canal Plus.

“This is such a tremendous honor for me. We are living in the golden age of TV, so to be able to highlight and judge the best and most innovative new series from all over the globe is a thrill,” Coben said in a statement.

Coben’s last 10 novels all debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list. His books are published in 43 languages and have been number one bestsellers in more than a dozen countries. He is the creator and executive producer of several TV shows, including the upcoming Netflix Original drama “Safe,” starring Michael C. Hall, Amanda Abbington and Audrey Fleurot. He is also the executive producer and creator of the original 10-episode British crime drama “The Five” from Sky (now airing on Netflix), as well as the two six-part French series based on his novels, “No Second Chance” and “Just One Look,” starring Virginie Ledoyen for TF1 and produced with Sydney Gallonde.

His novel “Tell No One” was turned into the commercial and critical hit French film of the same title directed by Guillaume Canet. The movie was the top foreign-language film of the year at the U.S. box-office; it won the Lumière – the French Golden Globe – for best picture, and four French César awards.