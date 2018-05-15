‘Happy as Lazzaro’ Producer Carlo Cresto-Dina Developing TV Series With TimVision (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian producer Carlo Cresto-Dina, who has Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro” in the Cannes competition, is venturing into TV production with a series titled “Infinite Summer” about Italy’s 1970’s economic boom and the dreams and entrepreneurial drive that made the country a global style and fashion leader.

Cresto-Dina’s Tempesta Film is developing “Summer,” which clearly has international potential, with Telecom Italia’s growing streaming platform TimVision. For TimVision the show will mark its second original production following an Italian adaptation of hit teen Norwegian drama series “Skam.”

TimVision has exclusive Italian rights to Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is ramping up its content offer. They also have Italian streaming rights to RAI/HBO’s hotly anticipated Elena Ferrante adaptation “My Genial Friend,” produced by FremantleMedia.

Cresto-Dina (pictured), who has been shepherding Alice Rohrwacher’s works from the outset, stands out among Italian indie producers for his discerning instinct in picking film projects that have consistently clicked on the international fest and arthouse circuit.

“Summer” is based on an eponymous novel by prizewinning Italian author Edoardo Nesi published in English by Penguin/Random House. It’s the tale of three industrious young men who in 1972 start building a luxurious textiles factory from scratch in Tuscany that will be “the envy of the Milanese.” The narrative is both a family saga and a love story and also “about a reborn, ambitious and courageous nation that revolutionized taste and fashion,” according to the book’s promotional materials.

“Everything seemed possible in this brand new Italy which was hard-working, frenetic and scatterbrained; in which people’s destinies were still unwritten and ambitions were no longer [considered] a sin,” Nesi said in statement.

Nesi is co-writing the screenplay with Italian scribe Michele Pellegrini (“The Mafia Kills Only in Summer”).