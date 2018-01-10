Gaumont Ramps Up TV Distribution With New U.S., Latin America Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has appointed two industry veterans in the U.S. and Latin America to bolster its global TV distribution operations.

The company has tapped Mathilde Rottier from Miramax as vice president of U.S. and Canada TV distribution, and Ezequiel Olzanski as vice president of Latin American TV distribution and co-production. Both Rottier and Olzanski will report to Vanessa Shapiro, Gaumont’s president of worldwide TV distribution and co-production.

Rottier previously served as VP of North American sales at Miramax, while Olzanski has 20 years of experience including at Snap TV, where he served as director of international sales and distribution, and Endemol International.

Meanwhile, Gaumont will present for the first time its flagship drama series “Narcos” – whose fourth season is in production – to linear TV partners worldwide at NATPE later this month.

“With ‘Narcos’ linear TV rights soon available in addition to all our new releases coming up this year, the timing is perfect to round out our sales team, and these new appointments ensure that we have seasoned executives on the ground across the globe to represent Gaumont’s growing programming roster,” said Shapiro.

“Narcos” garnered record demand in September when Season 3 launched as the most in-demand Netflix title in the U.S. and fifth most popular global title, according to Parrot Analytics.