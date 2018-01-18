FremantleMedia International Pre-Sells ‘My Brilliant Friend’ to Canal Plus

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Brilliant Friend
CREDIT: Courtesy of Europa

FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories.

“My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy.

The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango, in co-production with Umedia Production. It will be the first of the Elena Ferrante novels centering on the lives of Elena Greco and Rafaella Cerullo to be brought to screen.

Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, “My Brilliant Friend” charts 60 years of relationship between Elena Greco and Raffaella Cerullo, whom she met in the 1950’s and mysteriously disappeared.

“We are excited to bring this series to our subscribers: Elena Ferrante’s saga is a huge success in France as it is worldwide, and the series is produced by a team of renowned talents,” said Gérald-Brice Viret, EVP of Canal Plus TV channels.

Al De Azpiazu, VP of sales and distribution for Western Europe at FremantleMedia International, described the series as a “hugely ambitious, emotional and awaited series to French audiences.”

“Elena Ferrante is one of the biggest contemporary writers of our time who has amassed a legion of global fans, we’re all excited to see Elena and Rafaella’s story play out on screen,” added Azpiazu.

Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Costanzo penned together the screenplay. Jennifer Schuur is exec producing the series.

More TV

  • My Brilliant Friend

    FremantleMedia International Pre-Sells 'My Brilliant Friend' to Canal Plus

    FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy. The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series […]

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO MERCHANDISINGMandatory

    Veteran British Actor Peter Wyngarde Dies at 90

    FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy. The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series […]

  • BBC Bringing ‘Romper Stomper’ Series to

    BBC Bringing 'Romper Stomper' Series to the U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy. The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series […]

  • Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 17/01/2018

    Jane Fonda, Tom Selleck, Greg Berlanti Get Emotional at Tartikoff Awards

    FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy. The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel's Parents Make Appearances as

    'Wolf Blitzer' Accepts Donald Trump Dishonest and Corrupt Media Award on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

    FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy. The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series […]

  • I Love Dick Amazon Premiere

    'I Love Dick,' 'One Mississippi,' 'Jean-Claude Van Johnson' Canceled by Amazon

    FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy. The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series […]

  • Hector Elizondo Holland Taylor

    Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor Join NBC Comedy Pilot 'Guess Who Died'

    FremantleMedia International has pre-sold Saverio Costanzo (“The Solitude of Prime Numbers”)’s “My Brilliant Friend” to the Canal Plus Group for France and French-speaking territories. “My Brilliant Friend” is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, is currently in production in Italy. The eight-part drama is an HBO, Rai Fiction and TIMVISION series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad