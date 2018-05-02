Federation Entertainment Boards Italian Thriller Project ‘Don’t Leave Me’

Federation Entertainment has partnered up with production company Paypermoon on “Don’t Leave Me” (“Non Mi Lasciare”), an Italian thriller series written by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, the pair behind “Gomorra,” and Gideon Yago (“Narcos,””The Newsroom”).

Founded by Pascal Breton (pictured), Federation Entertainment is set to co-produce and handle international sales (except Italy’s first window rights) on the series which will comprise 8 one-hour episodes. “Don’t Leave Me” is being developed by Paypermoon Italia and Rai. Paypermoon will lead produce the series which will shoot in Venice and Rome during the fall and winter.

Besides Fasoli, Ravagli and Yago, the other writers on board for the series are Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi and Tommaso Matano.

Set in Venice, “Don’t Leave Me” is a crime story following Elena Zonin, a deputy commissioner who is a single mother who has just returned with her son to Venice, her hometown, where she manages the homicide department. There, she meets a desperate woman whose son was killed and who begs for justice to be done. In order to solve the crime, Elena teams up with her colleague, Nicola Vianello.

“The series is about an “atypical love story between a woman and a man who fight side by side to reveal the truth and protect the innocence of childhood and an intense love story between a mother and her son,” said Federation.

The series will have a “decidedly iconic Italian setting while not overlooking the dark side of the city,” added the company.

“Don’t Leave Me” is expected to be delivered mid-2019.