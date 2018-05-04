Capa Drama Ramps Up International Slate with '10 O'Clock People,''L'Infiltré' (EXCLUSIVE)

Rolling off “Versailles” and “Thanksgiving,” which is competing at Series Mania in Lille, Newen-owned Capa Drama is developing a raft of internationally-driven series with French and U.S. partners, including “The 10 O’Clock People” and “L’Infiltré.”

Headed by Claude Chelli, Capa Drama has partnered up with U.S. company Fabrik Entertainment (“The Killing,””The Comedians”) to co-develop “The 10 O’Clock People,” a series adapted from a short novel by Stephen King which was published in the Nightmares & Dreamscapes collection. The story revolves around a Boston bank employee who discovers that many people, including some powerful ones, are inhuman monsters disguised as people. Pearson finds allies who, like him, have the ability to see these creatures through their disguises and forms a new resistance group. The series will shoot in English and is being developed by Arnaud Figaret and Aude Albano at Capa Drama.

Albano described “The 10 O’Clock People” as a “urban noir” and said the series will have a genre dimension in the spirit of Adrian Lyne’s 1990 psychological horror film “Jacob’s Ladder.” The producer said Capa Drama is looking to hire an American writer on “The 10 O’Clock People.”

Co-developed by Capa Drama and French pay TV channel Canal Plus, “L’Infiltré” (“The Infiltrated”) is being written by Thierry de Peretti, an actor-turned-director whose feature debut “Les Apaches” played at Cannes’s Critics’ Week in 2013. The story is based on the true story of Hubert Avoine, a former con who became a French informant in 2007 and infiltrated Mexican drug cartels to help dismantle them. Avoine wrote a book, published last year, which reveals how France’s agency had in fact used him to organize its own drug ring and bring drugs to France.

The mini-series will also shed light on Francois Thierry who ran France’s drugs squad for six years and dealt with Avoine. Chelli said “L’Infiltré” was in the veins of Capa Drama’s ambitious, realistic French thrillers like “Braquo” or “L’Ecole du Pouvoir.”

As previously announced in Variety, Capa Drama has also teamed with Israel’s Keshet International to co-produce “The Steins,” a psychological family drama which is being penned by Nils-Antoine Sambuc (“Tomorrow is Ours”) and will be directed by Dominik Moll (“Lemming”). Canal Plus has now come on board to co-develop the show with Keshet International and Capa Drama.

A modern reimagining of the Frankenstein myth, “The Steins” turns on two brilliant scientists, a married couple and lab partners who embark on a desperate search to find a cure to save their sick son, using genetic modification.

The French-language series project marks the first result of a co-development alliance between Newen, Capa Drama’s parent company, and Keshet International. Sarah Aknine, who is producing the series at Capa Drama, said Gaëlle Bellan, a screenwriter whose credits include “Spiral” and the recent hit TV movie “Le temps des égarés,” has come on board to co-write the series with Sambuc.

Moll’s last TV outing, “The Tunnel,” was commissioned by Canal Plus and Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and scored strong ratings.

“Since we’ve made ‘Versailles,’ we’ve expanded our scope to develop more ambitious series of different genres that often have an international component,” said Chelli.

Albano concurred, adding that Capa Drama was nevertheless “sticking to the company’s DNA which is about finding original ways to tell stories, being talent-driven and developing projects long enough to ensure top quality.”

Besides Nicolas Saada’s “Thanksgiving,” Capa Drama also had Olivier Fox’s half-hour series “Nu” competing at Series Mania in the French Competition. The off-beat comedy series, ordered by Orange Cinema Series, is set in 2026 and follows a cop who wakes up after eight years in a coma and finds out that everyone in France is now living naked, because of a radical change in the society.

Capa Drama is about to go into production with “Osmosis,” the second French original series ordered by Netflix (after “Marseilles”). An eight-part science fiction drama, “Osmosis” is set in Paris in the near future where a new dating app called “Osmosis” has been developed to decode true love, digging deep into its users’ brain data to find a perfect match with 100% accuracy. The daring series is being produced by Albano.

“Versailles”‘s anticipated third and final season (pictured) premiered on April 23 on Canal Plus.