Canal Plus Nabs ‘Babylon Berlin’ From Mediawan’s AB Group

Canal Plus Group has acquired French rights to hit German drama series “Babylon Berlin” from AB International Distribution, the Paris-based company owned by Mediawan group.

The series, which comprises 16 one-hour episodes, will screen on closing night on Series Mania Festival in Lille and will be broadcast on Canal Plus later this year.

Based on Volker Kutscher’s best-selling novels and directed by Tom Tykwer (“Sense8”), Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten, “Babylon Berlin” broke audience records in Germany and in the U.S. where it streamed on Netflix.

Sold by Beta Film, “Babylon Berlin” stars Volker Bruch as a young police inspector in 1929 Berlin, transferred from Cologne to solve a case who finds himself caught up in a tangled web of corruption, organized crime and political extremism. “Babylon Berlin” is considered to be the most expensive TV drama in German history, with a budget of €40 million.

Liv Lisa Fries, Peter Kurth, Matthias Brandt and Leonie Benesch co-star. It is produced by X Filme Creative Pool, ARD Degeto, Sky and Beta Film.

