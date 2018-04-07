You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

All3Media Secures Sales in Germany, Benelux

Indie distrib sells 350 hours of factual TV content across Europe

All3Media International has closed deals to provide 350 hours of factual content to broadcasters in Germany and Benelux, the distribution company announced on the eve of MipTV.
 
Germany’s ZDF has signed Lion Television’s three-part series “The Great Fire of London: In Real Time,” produced for Channel 5. The series uses new historical evidence and cutting-edge modern technology to provide an hour-by-hour recreation of the four-day fire that leveled London in 1666.
 
ProSieben meanwhile acquired season two of Studio Lambert’s makeover show, “Body Fixers.” A spinoff of the hit series “Tattoo Fixers,” the show is set in a pop-up beauty parlor where a team of young stylists set out to solve their clients’ extreme style fails.
 
All3Media International also inked deals across the Benelux region with RTL, Discovery, Fox, and Belgium’s VRT and Medialaan.
 
The company’s sales manager of finished programs for German-speaking Europe and Benelux, Jonathan Hughes, said the sales highlighted an appetite on the continent for a diverse range of factual programming, from cooking shows starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to history series about China and Ancient Rome.
 
“These acquisitions highlight the strong performance of factual content across Europe, where it continues to deliver high-quality, distinctive programming that works well across a variety of platforms and audience demographics,” he said.

