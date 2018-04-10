Teresa Fernández Valdés: a Bambu Timeline

2007

After executive producing RTVE’s ground-breaking TV thriller “Desaparecida,” Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés launch their own TV production company, Bambú Producciones.

2008

-Sept. 26. Police-thief pursuit skein “Guante blanco,” Bambú’s first primetime TV drama, receives a stellar premiere gala at the San Sebastian Film Festival before kicking-off – and underperforming – on RTVE’s La1 primetime.

2009.

-Sept. 17. Not giving up in discouragement, Bambú and RTVE re-team on “Gran Reserva,” Bambú’s first hit. A family saga set in the vineyards of La Rioja, he series combines melodrama and thriller elements, one of Bambú’s TV fiction hallmarks. “It underscored the importance of bad characters in a TV series,” Teresa Fernández-Valdés says. TV Azteca adapted the series in Mexico.

2010

-Oct. 25. Bambú’s fruitful, long-term partnership with broadcaster Atresmedia kidks off with “Hispania.” Inspired by the revolt led by the warrior Viriato against the Romans, the series marks an early incursion by Bambú into the adventure TV fiction genre, scoring a standout release on Antena 3 (22.7% audience share and 4.8 million viewers).

2011

Aug. 3. Period melodrama-thriller series “Grand Hotel” airs successfully on Antena 3, and Beta Film sells it to more than 100 territories – including Hulu in the U.S. and Sky Arts in the U.K.- with multiple remakes. A valuable business card for Bambú for the international market.

2014

Jan. 17. Antena 3 launches “Velvet,” a milestone in modern European TV romantic melodrama, whose “Mad Men-ish” world of cinched waists made a splash among female TV audiences – and beyond.

Jan. 29. An pioneering step forward for Spanish TV fiction: BBC Worldwide and Atresmedia team to co-produce Bambú’s English-language sci-fi drama “The Refugees,” which goes on to notch up so-so ratings on Atresmedia’s LaSexta. “Spanish TV audiences saw the series as a foreign production,” Fernández-Valdés argues.

Oct. 14. Continuing their solid partnership, Beta Film boards Atresmedia and Bambú’s thriller “Bajo Sospecha” for international distribution.

Dec. 25. DeAPlaneta releases in Spanish theaters “El Club de los incomprendidos,” a feature adaptation of a best-selling teen novel. Bambú’s entry into film production -teaming with Atresmedia- scores an O.K. €2.2 million ($2.7 million) B.O.

2015

Dec. 22. Another new turn in Bambú career, which plumbs political corruption in “La Embajada,” a high-profile production for Antena 3 primetime picked up again by Beta.

2016

March 31. Netflix announces that Bambú will produce “The Cable Girls,” Netflix first original series in Spain. “Netflix had seen ‘Velvet’ and ‘Grand Hotel’ success on its platform and wanted to have something in line with these series,” Fernández-Valdés says.

April 4. StudioCanal announces at MipTV that it has bought a 33% stake in Bambú Producciones. Fernández-Valdés: “[StudioCanal] did not intend to change anything we did, but to invest in the production model in which we were already working.”

Dec. 21. Triumphant final episode of “Velvet” (4.3 million; 26.2% audience share) on Antena 3 primetime after four seasons.

2017

February 9. A further pioneering move: Atresmedia and Telefonica’s SVOD Movistar+ team for Bambú’s “Velvet Collection,” a “Velvet’” spin-off. Later, “Velvet Collection” becomes first Movistar+ original series acquired by Netflix.

March 28. Bambú dips its toe into non-fiction TV genres, producing for LaSexta docu-reality series “Cazadores de Trolls,” mixing investigation, coaching and thriller beats, among other TV genres.

May 24. Diversification extends to true crime TV, with Atresmedia’s documentary miniseries “Lo que la verdad esconde: Caso Asunta,” about the killing of a Galician girl in 2013.

Sept. 20. Debut of Beta-co-produced war melodrama “Tiempos de guerra” on Antena 3 primetime, with a strong 17.5% aud share and 2.7 million viewers.

Sept. 22. “Velvet Collection” launches on Movistar+, becoming one of the most watched TV dramas on its SVOD service during the fall.

Nov. 28. Bambú-produced lawyers family drama “Traición” bows in La1 primetime. With a 12,2% audience share after nine episodes -above channel’s average- the series is canceled.

2018

-February 20. Bambú rolls on “El Crimen de Alcàsser,” about the brutal crimes of three teenage girls in 1992 in a Valencian town, Netflix’s first original documentary series produced in Spain.

-Feb. 2. ABC greenlights the U.S. drama pilot adaptation of “Grand Hotel,” executive produced by Eva Longoria.

-March 7. A return to Bambú’s thriller roots and Fernandez Valdés and Campos’ native Galicia, “Fariña” scores a successful bow on Antena 3 (21.3% audience share; 3.4 million). A legal injunction slapped on the book inspiring the series, and the arrest of Galician drug lord Sito Miñanco, the drama’s main character, turn it into a sudden event series.

-March 18. Music, the next frontier in Bambú and Atresmedia’s marriage: a joint TV drama project “45 revoluciones,” focusing on ’60s Spanish pop/rock bands’ battle for freedom under Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.