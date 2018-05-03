Series Mania: Endemol Shine’s Sophie Turner Laing Announces Season 2 of ‘Harem’

LILLES, France — In a keynote conversation given by Endemol Shine president Sohpie Turner Laing at Lille’s Series Mania, it was announced that Israeli broadcaster Reshet has commissioned a second season of the hit series “Harem,” to broadcast on Reshet 13.

“Harem” featured at this year’s festival as part of the International Panorama, where Laing announced the renewal. She then explained where the series fits in the company’s big picture outlook.

“We are about supporting our creative visionaries [allowing them] to do the best work they can do around the world. The benefit of being such a strong group is that we are able to make things happen really quickly.”

She went on: “It’s working with the local heads in every country to work out what’s in their development slate, and what stories are going to resonate with audience. Our group is about how we travel shows from one country to another.”

Inspired by cults in Israel and the world around, the series is a fictional tale of a charismatic, mystical healer living in Tel Aviv with 20 wives and more than 40 children.

The series was created by Anat Barzilai, Hadar Galron and Gadi Taub – who co-directs with Marco Carmel (“My Lovely Sister”), and is produced by Endemol Shine Israel. It made its international debut on Reshet 13 in February, where it quickly became the network’s most watched drama of the year.

“‘Harem’ explores the phenomenon of cults and has contemporary themes of family and belonging at its heart,” Amir Ganor, CEO at Endemol Shine Israel said in statement. “It’s a modern, compelling story which left audiences in Israel gripped and we’re thrilled Reshet have given us the opportunity to explore the characters and ideas even further.”

“Harem is a drama with a complex and shocking story inspired by cults in Israel and other countries,” added Reshet 13 VP content Erez Ben Harush. “The creative staff succeeded in shaping an outcry over the situation of women around the world, discussing painful issues that unfortunately still exist in many places. ‘Harem’ has a very compassionate, mostly-feminine and brave cast, full of talent and subtle directing. I have no doubt that ‘Harem’s’ intensity will inspire discussions in every society in the world.”

Season 2 will begin filming in 2019.