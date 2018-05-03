Netflix’s Reed Hastings Signals Detente with E.U., French Film Authorities

LILLE, France — Detente. It wasn’t just what Netflix chairman-CEO Reed Hastings said at Lille Transatlantic Dialogues on Thursday but his conciliatory tone.

Appearing on the same platform as not only big European company heads such as Endemol Shine’s Sophie Turner Laing but European Commission Vice president Andrus Ansip, Hastings drilled down on Netflix reaction to impending quotas to be imposed on Netflix and other OTT platforms by an upcoming Audiovisual Media and Services directive.

Its 30% European content stipulation is “a little tough” to meet for Netflix at the moment, Hastings said. “But we have three years. We’re building rapidly towards that,” he added.

“As we become part of the pay TV we need to figure out how to work within the systems,” Hasting said. He went on: “Regulation is critical to order. There is great regulation that is very useful. It’s up to us in every country to participate, and follow those regulations.”

Hasting also called France’s extended release window system, established 36 months between a film’s theatrical release and its SVOD play, as “a French specific system and it’s up to them to decide how to organize. We have no problem with the chronology, and it’s been successful for the French film industry.”

Related Netflix's Ted Sarandos on the Streamers' Cannes Film Festival Debut 'The Crown' Officially Casts Helena Bonham Carter, Adds Jason Watkins for Season 3

He added: “I know we have a reputation as a disruptor, sometimes we make mistakes. We got into a bigger situation with Cannes than we meant to.”

“We will focus now on series,” he continued. “Standup, docuseries; there is so much we can do without being a disruptor on the movie side.”

Drawn on his position on Cannes Festival, Hastings commented that the “we love Cannes. We’ve been many years and have buyers going this year. They are very sincere at finding a model that works for them and us.”

When asked about rumors that Netflix may be looking to acquire Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp, Hastings left the door open saying, “We do love Luc Besson, but I can’t comment on that.”

Hastings comments come two-and-a-half weeks after he announced a slew of new European series in Rome and promised over $1 billion in in investment in local production in Europe this year.

They also come a fortnight after Netflix acknowledged in its first quarter results that Spain’s “La Casa de Papel” was the most-watched foreign-language show ever on Netflix. “La Casa” and “End of the F***ing World” were “as big as our Hollywood hits,” he revealed.