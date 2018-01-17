Natpe: Mediapro’s Globomedia Inks Exclusive Pact with Spanish Showrunner Javier Olivares

Globomedia, one of Spain’s foremost TV drama producers and part of TV giant Mediapro, has inked an exclusive deal with Spanish showrunner Javier Olivares (“Isabel,” “The Department of Time”) to develop new fiction projects.

The move marks another step in the Mediapro Group’s ambitious plans of signing standout TV creators to strengthen the company’s growing role in TV production in Spain and abroad, having tapped in the last two years “Homeland”-creator Ran Telem as head of international development and taking a significant stake in Argentine Daniel Burman’s Burman Office.

The showrunner on pubcaster RTVE’s La 1 TV drama “Isabel,” one of the biggest Spanish fiction hits in recent times, in terms of both local TV audiences and international sales, Javier Olivares also co-created with his late brother Pablo “The Department of Time,” a cult sci-fi series produced for RTVE, whose third season was co-financed by Netflix.

“For Globomedia and the Mediapro Group it is a pleasure to welcome one of the most outstanding fiction showrunners in Spain, with whom we aspire to maintain our firm commitment to bringing the best creative minds together. We are united by the will to tell great stories, doing so with the utmost quality and professionalism possible,” said Globomedia CEO Javier Pons in a statement.

The pact represents Olivares return to Globomedia, where he worked as a screenwriter on successful classic Spanish TV primetime series such as “The Serranos” and “Paco’s Men” and stand-up comedy “The Comedy Club.”

According to Olivares, “returning to Globomedia is like a homecoming. Both my brother Pablo and I spent many years here. But, above all, it is going to work with excellent professionals who share the same passions as myself: to create series. I think these are exciting times for Spanish fiction series and it is an honor that they asked me to join them.”

Owner of a degree in History and a Master’s degree in Art Theory and also a novelist, Olivares has often channelled his academic background into TV fiction creation. Before Globomedia, he previously worked at Cliffhanger, “The Department of Time” production house.

A long-term leading TV fiction production house in Spain, Globomedia is responsible for recent or current primetime hits at top Spanish free-to-air TV broadcasters, such as Atresmedia’s “Locked Up”, RTVE’s “I am Alive” and Mediaset España’s “The Accident.”