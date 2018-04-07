You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Embrace of the Serpent’ Co-Writer Jacques Toulemonde Shifts Gears on Digital Series ‘Camionero’

The short format web series takes a fresh and funny look at the done-to-death world of Colombian narco-trafficking

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Canal Plus

Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand.

Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure from Toulemonde’s more recent dramatic work. In addition the “Embrace” co-scribe also wrote and directed 2015’s “Anna,” his debut feature, which scored nominations at the Goya, Fenix and Platino awards.

“Camionero” follows Abelardo, a Colombian truck driver and recovering drug addict, as he makes one bad decision after another, all in hopes of throwing a quinceañera party for his daughter that will put all the other quinciñeras to shame.

As costs pile up, Abelardo is forced to take a job he had hoped never to do, driving a trailer lined with cocaine across the massive South American country. Predictably, things begin to peel out of control for the driver. Lucky for him, the people who would see him fail might be even dumber.

Related

One theme that sets “Camionero” apart from most other drug-related fiction, without glorifying the practice, shows why normal people get caught up in drug use and trafficking.

“People think drugs can be cool,” Toulemonde explained, “The problem is that eventually things get bad. These people are all kind of stupid… really stupid. But at the same time, they are funny and touching, and you like these guys.”

Deep down though, Toulemonde says the series is about something more universal to Colombians.

“It talks about how Colombia was corrupted by drug trafficking,” he explained, “and how everyone is involved one way or another, even if we just see it from the outside.”

So, why make a comedy? “Because, at the same time, we have to be able to laugh about it.”

The cast is composed, intentionally, of equal parts professional, well-known actors from the region; Andrés Crespo (“Pescador”) and Angie Cepeda (“A Night in Old Mexico”), and non-professionals making their debuts: Tania Valencia and Karin Matiz. And, the director was full of praise for the cast, and the experience of working with them.

“That’s a way I like to work,” explained Toulemonde, “I love to mix professional and non-professional actors. I like to improvise. Sometimes big name actors can rely too much on their technique. When they work with non-professionals, they can find something fresh. It works the other way too, non-professional actors learn from the others.”

Toulemonde says that his first experience in the relatively new format was a great deal of fun, and taught him a lot.

“I’m a much better writer and director than I was before. I don’t know if I’m good yet, but I learned a lot.” Modest words from such an accomplished young filmmaker.

“Camionero” will be available to stream on the Studio Plus app this fall.

More TV

  • Yannick CHOIRAT

    Beta Film Boards Period Drama 'Victor Hugo - Enemy of the State' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand. Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure […]

  • Canneseries: ‘The Typist’ Nina Grosse on

    Canneseries: ‘The Typist’ Nina Grosse on German Drama Series’ New Edge

    Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand. Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure […]

  • Jacques Toulemonde On Canneseries Digital Player

    ‘Embrace of the Serpent’ Co-Writer Jacques Toulemonde Shifts Gears on Digital Series ‘Camionero’

    Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand. Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure […]

  • Spain’s Cesc Gay on Canneseries Competition

    Spain’s Cesc Gay Drills Down on Canneseries Competition Entry ‘Félix’

    Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand. Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure […]

  • Les Revenants French TV Show

    MIPTV 2018: The Evolution of Foreign Language Series

    Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand. Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure […]

  • Mark Burnett

    Mark Burnett’s MGM TV Roars Into the World Marketplace

    Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand. Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure […]

  • Gabriel Garcia Bernal Here on Earth

    Gael Garcia Bernal Blends Genres in Auteur Vehicle 'Here on Earth'

    Colombian writer-director Jacques Toulemonde, best known for co-writing Colombia’s 2016 Oscar nominee “Embrace of the Serpent,” is in France at this week’s Canneseries Digital event to compete with his new short-form series “Camionero” at Canneseries Digital, is short-format web series strand. Colombia’s Evidencia Films and Vivendi’s Studio Plus produced the series, which is a departure […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad