Intl. Emmy Kids Awards Prizes Industry That is ‘Pushing Boundaries’

CANNES — The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented the winners of the 6th International Emmy Kids Awards in Cannes on Tuesday night, at a ceremony at the Carlton Hotel.

With over 1,000 buyers of youth-oriented programming assembled in Cannes for MipTV, Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner celebrated what he described as an “exciting and thriving industry” that’s “pushing boundaries [and] inventing new forms.”

Twenty-eight nominees from 16 countries gathered for the presentation of awards highlighting the dynamism of kids programming around the world.

In the category of Kids: Factual, the winner was “Berlin und wir!” (Berlin and Us!), by Germany’s Imago TV and pubcaster ZDF, about German and refugee kids learning about each other’s cultures in Berlin.

Topping the Kids: Preschool category was France’s “La Cabane à Histoires” (The Treehouse Stories), by Dandelooo and Caribara Production, about four friends who meet in a secret treehouse to share their favorite books.

The Kids: Non-Scripted Entertainment award went to “Snapshots,” by Canada’s Forte Entertainment, which pits three young shutterbugs in a competition against each other to take the best photo.

Related MipTV: Millimages Picks Up International Rights to G&G’s ‘Kemy’

Kids: TV Movie/Mini-Series was won by the U.K.’s “Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe,” by Kindle Entertainment, DHX Media, and Walker Productions, with the support of Screen Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Content Fund. Based on the best-selling book series co-written by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver, the show is about a smart and resourceful 14-year-old boy with dyslexia.

Kids: Digital prized “Jenter” (Young Girls), an innovative web series for tweens with a short-burst, real-time release format, by Norwegian pubcaster NRK, which produced “Skam.”

Getting the nod in Kids: Series, Germany’s “Club der Roten Baender” (Red Bracelets) is a teen hospital drama about friendship helping characters get through medical hardships, produced by Bantry Bay Productions GmbH and VOX Television GmbH.

In the category of Kids: Animation, the award went to “Revolting Rhymes,” a stylish animation adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic by the U.K.’s Oscar-nominated Magic Light Pictures.

The statues were presented by an international cast of TV and digital personalities and character mascots, including Spanish YouTube star Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known as “El Rubius” creator of Movistar + original series “Virtual Hero”; Natasha Negovanlis and Elise Bauman, stars of the hit Canadian web series “Carmilla”; Quebecois actor and rapper Emile Schneider; and Bushra Rozza, an Egyptian actress and producer and founder of the El Gouna Film Festival.

Other prize givers took in British classical music group Ember Trio; German pre-school character Die Maus from WDR’s “The Program with The Mouse,” presenting alongside Clarissa Da Silva from the broadcaster’s kids’ series “Ah – I Got It!”; and South Korea’s Jenny Kim, who was crowned Miss Supranational in 2017.

With the range of content represented by both winners and nominees, the night was a celebration of the spirit of innovation driving kids content today—a feeling summed up by NRK’s Beate Rendahl who, in accepting the award for “Jenter” (Young Girls), said, “Thank you to everyone who says yes to new ideas.”