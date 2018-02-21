German Stars and Industry Shine At Bavaria Fiction’s Berlin Bash

The stars of German TV descended on the Bavaria Fiction party in Berlin this week. An A-list roster of German film and TV executives were also out in force as cocktails were served at the bash, which counted Variety as its media partner.

Ahead of the first glimpses of Bavaria Fiction’s epic new German-produced drama series “Das Boot” being revealed the following day, the bosses of the German studio entertained some of the biggest names in the German business.

Guests danced and ate and drank, and “Das Boot” star Pit Bukowski, fresh from shooting the final scenes of the drama in Malta, shot some pool at the bash, which ran late into the night.

It is a breakout year for Bavaria’s TV division, which adopted the Fiction moniker last year. Bavaria Film CEO Christian Franckenstein, and Group MD, Achim Rohnke, were at the party (below).

With an increasingly global perspective, Bavaria Fiction has not only “Das Boot,” but “Germanized,” the Franco-German coproduction that is Deutsche Telekom’s first original series in Germany, and Amazon Prime’s first in France.

In a nod to its standing in the domestic business, Christine Urspruch, star of German series “Dr. Klein,” mingled with guests.

German actor David Striesow was also at the reception (pictured below with Bavaria Fiction executive producer Anna Oeller).

Industry figures were also in attendance including Deutsche Telekom’s content team, execs from Amazon and Sky, and broadcasters including ARD and Austria’s ORF.

ZDF’s Elke Müller was enjoying the fun (below left with Max Giermann, Constanze Weihrauch, and Susa Katz).