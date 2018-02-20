Drama Series Days Opening Reception Captures Berlin’s TV Buzz

Delegates to Berlinale’s buzzy Drama Series Days spilled out of the Zoo Palast cineplex Monday and into a bustling opening reception, supported by Film und Medien Stiftung NRW and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, and with Variety as a media partner.

Having spent the day debating where the scripted TV business is headed, hearing from finance and creative experts, and listening to stars such as “Picnic at Hanging Rock” actor Natalie Dormer, producers, distributors, funders, and buyers let down their hair at the bash, which was held at the super-cool Super Concept Space.

Getting events underway, Matthijs Wouter Knol (pictured, top, with Kirsten Niehuus, Solmaz Azizi, and Petra Müller), director of the EFM, said: “I’d like to welcome you to network, enjoy a drink, and finally get to meet the person you have spotted in the cinema today but didn’t get a chance to speak to yet!”

He also thanked the team behind the TV events, whose profile has continued to grow. Underlining the increasingly global nature of the drama events in Berlin, industry professionals from Europe rubbed shoulders with colleagues from as far afield as Australia and Brazil in the contemporary party space.

Fortunately, after a long day of screenings and conferences, the attendees did not have far to travel, with the party venue right next door to the Zoo Palast.

During the day there had been showcases covering Danish, German, and Finnish scripted series, as well as presentations on projects including German show “Parfum.” Come the evening, however, informal networking was in order, as attendees wound down.

The team behind Israeli drama “Sleeping Bears” were at the bash, including (from left to right below) actor Daniel Yaakov Zada, creator and writer Keren Margalit, editor Einat Zarhin Glaser, and Karni Ziv, the head of drama at Israeli broadcaster Keshet.

Lisa Blumenberg and Christian Schwochow, in town with buzzy drama “Bad Banks,” were also in attendance (seen below with Solmaz Azizi from the Drama Days team).

Industry figures enjoying the bash included Aline Marrache Tesseraud, SVP, international acquisitions, Canal+, Sony’s Wiebke Esser, and Geraldine Gonard from burgeoning Spanish production forum Conecta Fiction (left to right below).

Eva Stadler, from “Dark” producer Wiedemann & Berg (below left) and Anke Greifeneder (third from the left) from cable channel TNT, which is making some bold drama moves, were also at Concept Space.