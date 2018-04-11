AMC Picks up Streaming Rights for Globo Series ‘Jailers’ and ‘Supermax’ in Key Territories

CANNES — AMC Networks has secured distribution rights to two of Brazilian broadcast network Globo’s most notable series: “Jailers,” and the Brazilian version of “Supermax.”

“Jailers” will be available to stream on the Sundance Now service, while “Supermax” goes to Shudder in North America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Sundance Now offers both original and exclusive series from any genre, and often features foreign-language content; Shudder is the world’s largest dedicated genre streaming platform dedicated to thriller, suspense and horror programing.

Winning a Grand Jury Award at 2017’s MipDrama screenings, “Jailers” has was an early sign of Globo’s energetic diversification into far shorter format renewable series which could appeal for their combination of tension and social relevance as much as the escapism of many traditional telenovelas. It also marked part of an ongoing alliance between Globo and Brazil’s top movie companies, being co-produced by Brazil’s Gullane and Spray Filmes. It is currently in its second season. Overseen at Globo by Guel Arraes, it turns on the moral qualms of a principled prison officer, Adriano, whose private life poses him as many problems as combating jailhouse crime and violence.

The Brazilian version of “Supermax” follows 12 reality game show contestants who are confined in a maximum security prison deep in the Amazon Rainforest, competing for a million-dollar prize. After the participants get cut off from the show’s production staff, things deteriorate rapidly and they are forced to compete for a new prize, their lives.

A Spanish-language version of “Supermax” was launched at Natpe in Jan 2016, and was Globo’s first Spanish-language drama out of its Rio de Janeiro studios. Argentina’s Daniel Burman, at Burman Office, was show runner on a series which was one of Globo’s biggest international co-productions to date, being produced by Globo, Oficina Burman, Mediaset España, Mexico’s TV Azteca and TVP Argentina, in strategic partnership with Uruguay’s Teledoce.

“This deal showcases the consistent quality of our new series produced in recent years with high production value, current and relevant subjects, and huge potential to win over audiences across different countries and platforms,” said Globo’s Raphael Corrêa Netto via statement.