You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Remix’ Goes Global at MIPTV 2018

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Remix Turkish Singing Show
CREDIT: Courtesy of Global Agency

Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file.

In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language Indian adaptation of the music reality show, marking the streamer’s first unscripted original.

Sarangi “was upset that the majors would not give him an appointment,” recalls Pinto, who believed in the format and later gave him financing to shoot a pilot.

The show involves 10 teams comprising a DJ and a singer who rejig, reshuffle and remix existing songs — in this case popular Bollywood ballads — into brand new cover versions and compete for big money and their chance to cut an album.

After two years, Global Agency was able to close its first deal for “The Remix” in Vietnam. Two years later it went on air there, produced by Sarangi’s Mumbai-based Greymatters, and took Vietnam by storm, beating local versions of “X-Factor” and “The Voice” by a large margin. Local versions in Indonesia and China followed, as well as options in multiple territories.

Related

Now a major Turkish TV drama exporter around the world, Global Agency started out 11 years ago by representing a Turkish wedding show format called “Perfect Bride,” in which 12 young women who want to get married compete for the affections of six young men looking for wives. The men’s mothers are brought along to aid in the selection process. It’s been sold widely, including to China, Germany, Italy and India.

A couple of years later Pinto “introduced Turkish dramas to the world … which became huge,” he notes.

But the formats side of his business has also been booming recently with Global Agency sales to a slew of territories ranging from Asia to Central and Eastern Europe.

Right now, 70% of Global Agency’s formats are Turkish, while 30% originate from a dozen international countries including France, Spain, the U.S., U.K. and Israel.

“I believe that 30% will soon be 50%,” says Pinto, who is “looking at all the major countries and always adding new ideas” to his roster.

More TV

  • Olivia Cooke

    MipTV: Global Broadcasters Snap Up ITV and Amazon’s ‘Vanity Fair’

    Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file. In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language […]

  • Acun Ilicali Turkish Media Mogal

    Acun Ilicali Reflects on Career Milestones Ahead of MIPTV 2018

    Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file. In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language […]

  • The Remix Turkish Singing Show

    'The Remix' Goes Global at MIPTV 2018

    Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file. In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language […]

  • Mohanad Alhattab Samantha Hamadeh and Khalid

    Stand-Up Comedy Scene Thrives in Arab Nations

    Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file. In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language […]

  • Designated Survivor

    Viacom’s Channel 5 Lands U.K. Rights to 'Designated Survivor' and 'The Detail'

    Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file. In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language […]

  • Prisner of Love Turkish Soap Opera

    MIPTV 2018: Turkish Dramas Span Gamut of Soaps to the Supernatural

    Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file. In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language […]

  • Different projects require a different strategy.

    Screen Adaptations Bring Name Advantage to MIPTV

    Seven years ago, Global Agency chief exec Izzet Pinto was approached in Cannes by an Indian, Rahul Sarangi, who pitched him a format called “The Remix” that he had written on a one-page Word file. In early March, “The Remix” went out globally in 200 territories on Amazon Prime Video in a lavishly produced English-language […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad