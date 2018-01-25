‘Another Period’ Star Riki Lindhome on Getting Political, Strong Female Leads

Riki Lindhome gained exposure as half of the comedy music duo Garfunkel and Oates before hosting the Nerdist podcast “Making It.” She stars alongside Natasha Leggero in Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” which returns for season three Jan. 23. Lindhome and Leggero co-created the series, which they describe as a period sitcom at the intersection of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and “Downton Abbey.”

Where did you draw inspiration for the third season of “Another Period”?

We continually draw inspiration from “The Real Housewives,” because if you take whatever they do and put it in the Gilded Age, it becomes funny. Also the current political climate has been a big part of the new season.

Has the Donald Trump/post-Harvey Weinstein era changed the show’s direction?

In our writers room during the election, we were planning this one political thing, then the election went a different way than we thought and we had to start over. As far as our brother, Frederick, played by Jason Ritter, his storyline completely changed after the election. We wrote the show last fall, so the Weinstein thing has not factored in, but there are a lot of episodes that touch on gender politics.

Do you find it necessary to get political given your platform?

I do. It’s nice to be able to show what feminism was back then, and we can see the parallels to now and see how far we’ve come and how far we’ve not come. Some of it is shockingly similar, and some is obviously very different. In 1902, women couldn’t vote, women couldn’t own land, but now we can. Yet a lot of things are still the same.

Is it important for you to write strong female leads?

It wasn’t conscious. We just wrote characters that we thought were funny, and some were male and some were female. Being women, we write for women, but we also write for men. Our show is probably 50-50.

What has been the best learning experience?

Season one, when we asked to showrun it, and we didn’t really know what we were doing. It was sink or swim, and we put everything we had into it and started to figure out our method. It was a huge leap of faith for Comedy Central to have confidence in us and give us the reins of a show when we hadn’t done it before, and we’re very grateful for that. We did most of our learning on the job.

Things You Didn’t Know About Riki Lindhome

AGE: 38 BIRTHPLACE: Coudersport, Pa. FAVORITE TV SHOW GROWING UP: “The State” GUILTY PLEASURE MOVIE: “Legally Blonde” FAVORITE PODCAST: Malcolm Gladwell’s

“Revisionist History” MOST-USED PHONE APP: Uber