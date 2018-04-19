Michael Zegen on How He Keeps His Composure on the ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Set

Michael Zegen just began filming the second season of the Golden Globe-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” in which he plays Midge’s husband, Joel. But he also has a big-screen appearance on the docket, playing Mikhail in a star-studded adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull.”

The Jewish family dynamic is a major theme in “Mrs. Maisel.” How does coming from one yourself inform how you approach those scenes?

It’s certainly something that I understand and something I connect with, so that was part of the reason why I wanted the show so badly — I knew that world. It’s not something I want to get typecast with. I’d like to branch out a little bit, but when it’s something this good, it really doesn’t matter.

How do you keep your composure during serious scenes while Rachel Brosnahan throws funny one-liners?

The whole environment is funny. You try to stay in the zone and just try to break yourself off from everybody. I do remember [the day of the breakup scene] Rachel and I didn’t really talk to each other. Even between takes, I remember looking at her, and she was just sort of across the room doing her own thing, and I was doing my own thing and trying not to break that focus.

Related 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Team Talks Bringing a Modern Sensibility to a Period Comedy Amazon Announces Immersive FYC Experience for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Mozart in the Jungle,' More

What research did you conduct into the standup comedy scene in preparation to play Joel?

Rachel and I went to a bunch of standup comedy shows. But I had known about Lenny Bruce because I had seen a play called “Lenny” years and years ago. I was fascinated with him, and actually that was another big reason I wanted to be a part of this. Other than that, I didn’t really know who the big comics of the time were, so I did a little research into that. I watched some of the Bob Newhart footage that my character steals. I went into one of those YouTube holes where I was looking at different standup comics of the day, and it was leading me to the next one and I couldn’t stop.

How did you work with the writers to make the character of Joel villainous yet sympathetic?

I knew from the first few episodes that people were going to hate him. He’s kind of a jerk and obviously it starts off with him leaving, so right off the bat, I was at a disadvantage. But it’s so interesting how many people have told me, “At first I hated you, and then I kind of loved you.” I never asked for that. It’s just in the writing, and I guess that was the plan from the get-go. I think we’re going to see more of Joel’s redemption through the seasons. I don’t think he’s as bad a guy as they made him out to be right off the bat. I think he was just going through some tough times.

What do you hope for Joel in Season 2?

A continuation of his redemption, perhaps. I have no idea — but I think that’s where we’re going. I just want him to find something that he’s good at because right now I think there’s this cloud of mystery over what Joel is going to do with his life. So I want him to find that and to be happy.

“The Seagull” releases May 11. What drew you to the project?

Clearly the caliber of the cast involved. I knew that Annette Bening was doing it. I knew that Elisabeth Moss was in it, and Saoirse Ronan. I almost didn’t audition for it because I didn’t think I was gonna get it. Sometimes I’m my own worst enemy in that regard. But I went in anyway, and I could tell immediately that they liked me. I was thrilled when I found out. And then filming it was so much fun, I even have panic attacks about the fact that I almost didn’t go in.

“The Seagull,” like “Mrs. Maisel,” is a period piece. How did the process of getting in character for late-1800s Russia differ?

It’s not as big as “Mrs. Maisel.” This was a beautiful set, but it was just there. They found this estate in upstate New York. It had Russian statues outside. Maybe it was a retreat for the Communist Party back in the day — I have no idea. We had Ann Roth, who is a huge, big time costume designer. I’m a big believer in costumes and hair and props, and so those things put me in that world. I don’t know anything about 1898 Russia, and we’re speaking English, so I think there’s a fantastical element to it as well.

Things You Didn’t Know About Michael Zegen

AGE: 39 BORN: New Jersey FAVORITE ICE CREAM: Dippin’ Dots FIRST ROLE HE AUDITIONED FOR: Tiny Tim GUILTY PLEASURE TV SHOW: “The Curse of Oak Island” FIRST MOVIE SEEN IN THEATERS: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” HIDDEN TALENT: Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon champ