Television Academy Announces 11th Annual Honorees

“One Day at a Time,” “13 Reasons Why” and “Andi Mack” are among the recipients of the Television Academy’s 11th Annual Television Academy Honors, the organization announced Friday.

Selected from a “record number” of submissions, the 2018 honorees represent “some of the most meaningful and relevant series, programs and documentaries of the past year,” the organization said. The other honorees are “Daughters of a Destiny,” “Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “LA 92.”

“Our dynamic television landscape is a catalyst for raising awareness of relevant issues around the globe,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington in a statement. “We are proud to be part of an industry that spreads understanding, uncovers truth, encourages compassion and shines a light on darkness.”

These honorees will be celebrated at a special presentation and reception May 31 in Hollywood, Calif., hosted for the 10th consecutive year by actress, producer and activist Dana Delany.

“It’s been a gift to host Television Academy Honors for the past 10 years. Every year I learn something new and am inspired by the work that is recognized,” Delany said in a statement. “With all the places to watch TV now, we have a wealth of human stories to tell. This year’s honorees are very special.”

This year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee was chaired by Howard Meltzer, CSA, who is the governor for the Academy’s casting peer group, and Mitch Waldow served as vice-chair.

The Television Academy Honors is designed to shine a spotlight on programming across numerous platforms and genres that “addresses the complex challenges and important social issues facing society in a compelling and impactful way.” Showrunners and producers are honored for channeling the power of television to explore these issues via captivating and thoughtful storytelling that advances positive change. This year’s honorees specifically represent programming that depicts a spectrum of issues ranging from sexual harassment to LGBTQ prejudice and acceptance to veterans’ healthcare, teen mental health and suicide, racial discrimination, immigrant rights and social justice.