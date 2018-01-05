‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Among Producers Guild TV Nominations

“Big Little Lies,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are among the freshman TV series grabbing nominations for the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards.

HBO’s revival of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan,” Apple’s “Carpool Karaoke,” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror” were also recognized by the guild.

The PGA’s drama race puts HBO’s award-magnet “Big Little Lies” in the drama series competition against its own “Game of Thrones,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” and Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale.” In last year’s Emmy heat, “Big Little Lies” dominated the limited series race, but PGA made the switch now that the project has been ordered for a second installment.

The move of “Big Little Lies” could clear a path for “Feud” to pickup some hardware after competing in the shadow of HBO’s Reese Witherspoon-Nicole Kidman juggernaut. Vying against “Feud” for in the PGA’s long-form television category are FX’s “Fargo,” “Black Mirror,” PBS’ “Sherlock: The Lying Detective” and HBO’s telepic “The Wizard of Lies.”

Amazon’s “Mrs. Maisel” continues to build awards momentum with its nom for comedy series. The period dramedy will face off against HBO’s “Curb,” “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” and “Netflix’s “Master of None.”

Producers Guild nominees for live talk-entertainment series covers the usual suspects: TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

See the complete list of Producers Guild Awards nominations for TV and short-form content below:

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

“Big Little Lies” (Season 1)

“The Crown” (Season 2)

“Game of Thrones” (Season 7)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 1)

“Stranger Things” (Season 2)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 9)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 1)

“Master of None” (Season 2)

“Silicon Valley” (Season 4)

“Veep” (Season 6)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

The Long-Form Television category encompasses both movies of the week and limited series.

“Black Mirror” (Season 4)

“Fargo” (Season 3)

“FEUD: Bette and Joan” (Season 1)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

“The Wizard of Lies”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

“30 for 30” (Season 8)

“60 Minutes” (Season 50)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Season 9, Season 10)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 1, Season 2)

“Spielberg”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (Season 2)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Season 15)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 4)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 3)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 43)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

“The Amazing Race” (Season 29)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Season 9)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Season 3)

“Top Chef” (Season 14)

“The Voice” (Season 12, Season 13)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

“Better Call Saul’s Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training” (Season 1)

“Carpool Karaoke” (Season 1)

“Humans of New York: The Series” (Season 1)

“National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts” (Season 3)

“Viceland at the Women’s March” (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

“All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams” (Season 2)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers” (Season 12)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 23)

“SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” (Season 3)

“VICE World of Sports” (Season 2)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

“Doc McStuffins” (Season 4)

“Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2017”

“School of Rock” (Season 3)

“Sesame Street” (Season 47)

“SpongeBob SquarePants” (Season 10, Season 11)

