NPACT Announces Inaugural NPACT Impact Awards, Books Bob Saget as Host (EXCLUSIVE)

NPACT has set its inaugural NPACT Impact Awards, a program to honor producers, buyers and agents in the unscripted arena, for June 4 with comedian and actor Bob Saget set to host, Variety has learned exclusively.

“It’s been four years since eight maverick producers decided to put their money where their mouths are and launch the first-ever trade organization dedicated to growing and nurturing the nonfiction TV production industry. Now –- more than 100 member companies strong -– we felt the time was right for the creative voice of the industry to thank and celebrate the people whose talent, hard work and commitment keep our business thriving. From documentary and reality to competition and talk, nonfiction is a major part of the entertainment landscape, and is only getting bigger. We look forward to honoring those integral to creating content that entertains, informs and inspires viewers across the world,” said NPACT general manager John Ford in a statement.

The NPACT Impact Awards will include a total of six honors in its first year, with the organization anticipating an expansion of the awards program in the future. The nominees and categories for 2018 are:

A&E, Bravo, History, Investigation Discovery (ID), National Geographic, Netflix and Oxygen are nominated for network of the year.

APA, CAA, ICM, UTA and WME are nominated for agency of the year.

495 Prods., Big Fish Ent., Bunim/Murray Prods., The Intellectual Property Corp. (IPC), Lucky 8 and Renegade are nominated for production company of the year.

A&E’s Elaine Frontain Bryant, ID’s Jane Latman, ID’s Winona Meringolo, Discovery’s Max Micallef, Netflix’s Brandon Riegg and A&E’s Amy Savitsky are nominated for network developement exec of the year.

ID’s Pamela Deutsch and Bravo/Oxygen’s David O’Connell are nominated for network production exec. of the year.

Wheelhouse Ent. CEO Brent Montgomery, who was also a founding member of the nonfiction producers association (NPA) which merged with PactUs in 2017 to create NPACT, will receive the first Inspiration Award for Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction.

NPACT members voted to determine the nominees in each of the aforementioned categories and secondary voting to determine the winners is currently underway. A category with more than five nominees is a result of ties in the voting.

The inaugural NPACT Impact Awards will take place at the Museum of Flying in Santa Monica, Calif.

Saget is repped by ICM Partners.