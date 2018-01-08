Alison Cross to Be Honored by Writers Guild With Paddy Chayefsky Award

Veteran television writer-producer Alison Cross has been selected to receive the Writers Guild of America West’s Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement.

Cross will be honored at the Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony on Feb. 11 at the Beverly Hilton.

“The Board of Directors is truly excited to give this award to such a skilled dramatist as Alison. She has a long and varied list of credits, but in all her scripts, whether on staff or as the sole creator, you hear the voice of a writer driven by the ideals of integrity and justice. Her impressive body of work has at times influenced society at large, and serves as an inspiration to all writers in the field,” said WGAW president David A. Goodman.

Cross is currently a co-executive producer on CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” series, and most recently served as an executive producer on “The Good Fight.” Her recent TV credits include serving as a consulting producer on USA’s “Queen of the South” and executive producer on TNT’s legal crime drama series “Murder in the First,” which reunited her with writer-producer Steven Bochco.

She also worked with Bochco on TNT’s “Raising the Bar” (as consulting producer), ABC’s “Commander in Chief” (as co-executive producer), and ABC’s legal drama series “Philly,” which she co-created with Bochco and served as co-executive producer.

Cross wrote the 1995 telefilm “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story.” She earned an Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a miniseries or a special, as well as a WGA original long form nomination.

She also wrote 1989’s “Roe vs. Wade,” for which she earned an Emmy Award for outstanding drama/comedy special, in addition to receiving an Emmy nomination (outstanding writing for a miniseries or a special) and garnering the WGAW’s inaugural Paul Selvin Award.

Her screenwriting credits include co-writing the 1996 film “Blood and Wine,” which co-starred Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine.

Past Television Laurel Award recipients include Bochco, Susan Harris, Stephen J. Cannell, David Chase, Larry David, Diane English, Marshall Herskovitz & Ed Zwick, Joshua Brand & John Falsey, Garry Marshall, Shonda Rhimes, Marta Kauffman & David Crane, and most recently Aaron Sorkin.