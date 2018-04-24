APOS: Viacom Launches MTV Classic in Philippines, Nick Jr App in Australia

Viacom International Media Networks has expanded its relationship with content provider and television network Solar Entertainment Corporation, to debut MTV Classic in the Philippines.

Available for the first time in the country, the retro music channel launches on May 2 via DTH provider Agilasat. The launch of MTV Classic follows the initial collaboration between VIMN and Solar to launch MTVph in the Philippines last year.

Jointly owned by Solar and ABS, Agilasat is a free-to-view TV service that delivers sports, news, lifestyle, kid movies, general entertainment, and local programming to homes across the Philippines. Distribution of AGILASAT is through a built-in package with partner pay-TV providers (DTO). It will host a bouquet of up to 50 high-quality local and international channels.

The announcement was made on the eve of the APOS conference in Indonesia, which kicks off fully on Wednesday. VIMN also used the APOS platform to announce plans to launch fully-authenticated versions of app Nick Jr. Play with Foxtel and Fetch in Australia in 2018.

Nick Jr. Play is an interactive app experience that offers preschoolers access to Nick Jr. shows, games and music including full episodes, educational games, original videos. It allows Foxtel and Fetch subscribers the ability to unlock videos and games including “PAW Patrol,” “Nella The Princess Knight,” ‘Dora the Explorer,” and “Bubble Guppies.”