Japanese Newscaster Dropped by Fuji TV After Sex Harassment Allegations

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All

Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations.

Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of Shukan Bunshun weekly tabloid alleged that Tosaka had harassed a young female staffer during a drinking session with colleagues in Sapporo in June 2011. According to the magazine, Tosaka followed the staffer in the bathroom of a karaoke club and sexually molested her.

Fuji TV later confirmed that it would not be engaging Tosaka for “Prime News.” It has not yet announced a replacement for Tosaka.

Tosaka’s lawyer told the media: “We are refraining from comments concerning acts of a sexual nature.” The woman mentioned in the article has not made a public comment.

Tosaka joined NHK in 1997 and worked at various announcing jobs, before resigning earlier this month to go freelance.

More TV

  • James Corden Grammys Host

    Grammy Awards Review: A Slick Ceremony With A Few Moments of Urgency

    Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations. Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of […]

  • Japanese Newscaster Dropped by Fuji TV

    Japanese Newscaster Dropped by Fuji TV After Sex Harassment Allegations

    Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations. Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of […]

  • Omarosa Manigault Donald Trump African Americans

    Omarosa to Join 'Celebrity Big Brother'

    Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations. Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of […]

  • Childish Gambino JD McCrary Grammys

    The Kid Who Performed With Childish Gambino at the Grammys Is J.D. McCrary

    Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations. Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of […]

  • Grammy Awards NYC

    Old Spice Sniffs Grammy Advertising for First Time

    Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations. Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of […]

  • Will Jay-Z Respond to Trump’s Tweet

    Will Jay-Z Respond to Trump’s Tweet During the Grammys?

    Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations. Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of […]

  • Kendrick Lamar Grammys

    Grammy Awards Winners: The Complete List

    Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations. Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad