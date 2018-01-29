Japanese Newscaster Dropped by Fuji TV After Sex Harassment Allegations

Veteran Japanese newscaster Junichi Tosaka has been dropped from an upcoming evening news show on Fuji TV following sexual harassment allegations.

Tosaka, who spent much of his career with public broadcaster NHK, was scheduled to become the main presenter on Fuji’s “Prime News” show, starting in April. But a story in the Jan. 25 issue of Shukan Bunshun weekly tabloid alleged that Tosaka had harassed a young female staffer during a drinking session with colleagues in Sapporo in June 2011. According to the magazine, Tosaka followed the staffer in the bathroom of a karaoke club and sexually molested her.

Fuji TV later confirmed that it would not be engaging Tosaka for “Prime News.” It has not yet announced a replacement for Tosaka.

Tosaka’s lawyer told the media: “We are refraining from comments concerning acts of a sexual nature.” The woman mentioned in the article has not made a public comment.

Tosaka joined NHK in 1997 and worked at various announcing jobs, before resigning earlier this month to go freelance.