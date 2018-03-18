FilMart: ViuTV Buys Factual Slate From All3media

Hong Kong-based video platform ViuTV has licensed more than 100 hours of factual TV content from independent distributor all3media international. The slate is headed by multiple shows from celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay.

The package includes Studio Ramsay’s 20-part “Culinary Genius,” a mashup of a traditional cooking format and Japanese style game show; food variety show “The F Word USA”; and “Secret Chef.”

Ramsay also features in “Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine,” a 2-part show which was produced for the U.K.’s ITV. It sees Ramsay strip away the veneer of cocaine’s glamorous image and expose a trail of criminality and cruelty.

Another culinary show acquired is “Worst Bakers in America,” which follows twelve supposedly unteachable home bakers drafted into a baking boot camp. It was produced by Optomen Television for Food Network USA.

Crime and investigation feature in “Forensics,” produced by South Pacific Pictures’ for Prime, New Zealand; “Murder on the Internet,” from Spun Gold TV for the U.K.’s Channel 5; and “The Innocence Network,” from Pernel Media for 13e Rue, France.

Lifestyle content includes: Swan Film’s one-hour documentary “Being Bipolar”; Studio Lambert’s “Body Fixers”; and two seasons of “Tattoo Fixers” both produced for E4.

An offshoot of PCCW’s HK Television Entertainment, ViuTV operates two free-to-air channels, Chinese-language ViuTV, and English-language ViuTVsix. The roster includes factual entertainment, variety show, drama, travelogue, infotainment, news and sports programs. PCCW, also operates IPTV platform Now TV and media streaming service Viu.