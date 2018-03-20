FilMart: China Rolls out Red Carpet for Mixed Format Heritage Show

CREDIT: Courtesy of China Central Television

Museums, relics, and cultural heritage are put on center stage in “The Nation’s Greatest Treasures,” a high-powered Chinese factual TV series that mixes up variety, game show and discussion formats.

The first 10-part season of the show was broadcast on CCTV-3, the leading documentary channel belonging to state media giant China Central Television (CCTV) earlier this year. This is to be followed by live events that tour Greater China, and a second season that will broadcast at the end of 2018.

Production of the first series involved nine of China’s top museums, and their curators who were each asked to nominate, and present three unique artifacts, for a total of 27 featured objects.

Audiences were encouraged to learn about China’s history through the show’s game-show-like format, as well as through extensive multimedia outreach. Online, the series claimed 1.7 billion discussion threads on Weibo and 800 million online viewers. It also encouraged the creation of user-generated content on the Bilibili video streaming platform.

The show received one of the highest profile launches this week at Hong Kong’s FilMart. The presentation by CCTV and CCTV Documentary Media Company was attended by some 500 executives and visitors.

Star power was delivered by top Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai (“The Lover,” “Election,) who is also a presenter of one episode. Dignitaries recruited to add heft to the event included: Elsie Leung, Hong Kong’s former Secretary of Justice; Eve Tam, director of the Hong Kong Museum of Art; and industrialist Hui Wing Mau, chairman of the Shimao Group.

