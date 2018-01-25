CBS’ ‘Hollywood Squares’ Goes to India

CBS Studios International’s long-running game show, “Hollywood Squares” is to be produced in India with a flavor reflecting Telugu-language film celebrities. “Tollywood Squares” will air from Jan. 27 on the Viu India digital platform and on pay-TV channel Star MAA.

Format rights to the show were acquired by Delhi-based investment banking firm Morris Street Advisors. It is the first time that a major game show format from CBS is produced in India.

“Tollywood Squares” will be hosted by film actor and television personality Navdeep Pallapolu. The first season will run to 26 episodes that air on Saturday and Sunday nights for 13 weeks.

“Hollywood Squares” is one of the most famous and popular game shows in television history dating back to 1965. Resembling the game Tic-Tac-Toe, the board for the game is a 3×3 vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The stars are asked questions by the host, and the contestants judge the truth of their answers to gain squares in the right pattern to win the game.

“’Hollywood Squares’ has had success in many countries around the world, and we’re convinced it will appeal to viewers in India,” said Roxanne Pompa, VP of international formats, CBS Studios International.

“This is a milestone moment for Morris Street Advisors,” said Rohit Tiwari, CEO. Until December Morris Street was the exclusive non-theatrical Indian partner for Lionsgate for 7 years, until Lionsgate opened its own office. It recently exited a $100 million private equity fund promoted by Sycamore Ventures, and is now about to launch a sizable private equity fund focused on the power sector.