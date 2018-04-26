APOS Day 2 Deals Roundup: HBO Launches ‘Folklore’ Horror Anthology

Korean actress, Lee Chae-Yeon (“Running Man,” “Please Find Her,” “Blow Breeze”) will star in HBO Asia’s new horror anthology, and original drama series, “Folklore.”

Production has wrapped for the six-part hour-long series that was shot in various locations in Asia including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea. The series is scheduled to premiere later this year on HBO Asia’s on-air, online and on-demand platforms.

Developed by HBO Asia and created by award-winning Singaporean film maker, Eric Khoo, all six episodes take place across multiple Asian countries including Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Each episode is based on each country’s deeply-rooted superstitions and myths, and presented in the local language of the country that the episode is based in, with English and local-language subtitles.

The six directors involved in “Folklore” are Indonesia’s Joko Anwar (“Halfworlds,” “Satan’s Slave”); Japan’s Takumi Saitoh; Lee Sang-Woo (“Barbie,” “Dirty Romance”) from Korea, Ho Yuhang (“Rain Dogs”, “Mrs. K”) from Malaysia; Eric Khoo (“12 Storeys”) from Singapore, and Thailand’s Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (“Last Life in the Universe”) from Thailand.

“Folklore” is produced in partnership with the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) as part of a two-and-a-half-year collaboration to develop the drama production capabilities of Singapore’s media industry and talent.