APOS Day 2 Deals Roundup: HBO Launches ‘Folklore’ Horror Anthology

Korean actress, Lee Chae-Yeon (“Running Man,” “Please Find Her,” “Blow Breeze”) will star in HBO Asia’s new horror anthology, and original drama series, “Folklore.”
Production has wrapped for the six-part hour-long series that was shot in various locations in Asia including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea. The series is scheduled to premiere later this year on HBO Asia’s on-air, online and on-demand platforms.
Developed by HBO Asia and created by award-winning Singaporean film maker, Eric Khoo, all six episodes take place across multiple Asian countries including Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Each episode is based on each country’s deeply-rooted superstitions and myths, and presented in the local language of the country that the episode is based in, with English and local-language subtitles.
The six directors involved in “Folklore” are Indonesia’s Joko Anwar (“Halfworlds,” “Satan’s Slave”); Japan’s Takumi Saitoh; Lee Sang-Woo (“Barbie,” “Dirty Romance”) from Korea, Ho Yuhang (“Rain Dogs”, “Mrs. K”) from Malaysia; Eric Khoo (“12 Storeys”) from Singapore, and Thailand’s Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (“Last Life in the Universe”) from Thailand.
“Folklore” is produced in partnership with the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) as part of a two-and-a-half-year collaboration to develop the drama production capabilities of Singapore’s media industry and talent.
- Australian IPTV platform fetch tv has joined with BBC Studios to launch BBC Living, a new lifestyle channel, centred around food, home and good living. It joins five other BBC channels on the service. BBC Living is programmed for the Australian market and features celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Raymond Blanc, Hairy Bikers, and Gary Rhodes. Shows include “Come Dine With Me,” “Fantasy Homes By the Sea,” “Marbella Mansions,” “Peter Andre’s 60 Minute Makeover” and “Home Away From Home.”
- Turner’s Cartoon Network, is to host its biggest-ever branded event in Southeast Asia. The two-week Cartoon Network Animate Your Life (May 26-June 10) is expected to share the mechanics and creativity behind some of the most iconic kids shows, with some 80,000 participants in Singapore. Cartoon Network Asia’s executive creative director, Glenn Bartlett will be joined by John Fang, executive producer of Ben 10, and Vaibhav Kumaresh, creator of award-winning Lamput. It will also feature characters including: The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, Adventure Time and Ben 10. The event is co-presented with Cartoon Network Wave, the soon-to-be-launched, fully-branded cruise liner.
- Plus Media Networks’ Aniplus Asia unveiled six new series which will go to air in the next three months. They include: “Steins;Gate 0,” adapted from the popular visual novel of 5pb. and Nitroplus, and a sci-fi sequel to one of the most popular anime series, Steins;Gate; “Tokyo Ghoul:re,” adapted from a globally popular Japanese manga, following Haise Sasaki as they work to exterminate ghouls. Production is by Studio Pierrot (“Naruto,” “Bleach). Also included is role playing game adaptation “PERSONA5 the Animation,” which is animated by A-1 Pictures; dark comedy “Hozuki’s Coolheadedness Season 2”; sci-fi “DARLING in the FRANXX,” from A-1 Pictures and Studio Trigger.
- Korean entertainment network, K-PLUS is to launch the remake of a renown Japanese drama “Rich Man,” and the popular variety show, “Weekly Idol.” K-PLUS original “Bok-soo is Back” is also slated to premiere this October. “Rich Man” is adapted from the popular Japanese drama, “Rich Man, Poor Woman,” and revolves around Lee Yoo-chan (EXO’s Suho), as the CEO of IT Company. Weekly Idol is one of the long running MBC+ variety show that focuses on Korean Idols. “Bok-soo is Back’ will be the first in a line up of K-PLUS Originals. It is a romance youth drama revolves around Kang Bok-soo who is still a high school student at age 25.